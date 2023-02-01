Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), ("Q4" or the "Company") a leading capital markets communications platform, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a video webcast led by CEO Darrell Heaps, on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 9:30 a.m. ET on March 1, 2023.

Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/712032670. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.

Audience questions will be taken real-time via the Q4 Platform. Investors can also submit their questions in advance to ir@q4inc.com or via our IR website. We will do our best to respond to your questions either on the webcast, if time permits or shortly thereafter. We appreciate your interest.

About Q4 Inc

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter. The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Sara Pearson, ir@q4inc.com

Media Inquiries:

Heather Noll, media@q4inc.com