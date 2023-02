Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blake Corbet to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Corbet is a seasoned veteran with over 25 years of investment banking and corporate executive experience, having previously served in senior management roles at financial institutions including Salomon Brothers, CIBC World Markets, Haywood Securities and PI Financial. During his tenure as an investment banker, he specialized in the technology sector. Mr. Corbet is currently the Chief Corporate Development Officer at BBTV Holdings, a leading media and technology company.

Furthermore, Mr. Corbet will draw from his expertise in corporate finance, M&A and capital markets to provide guidance to Plurilock management on executing strategic initiatives. Plurilock has granted an option for Mr. Corbet to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per share, which will vest over four (4) years from the grant date. The stock options are granted for a ten (10) year term from January 31, 2023.

"We are delighted to appoint Blake Corbet to our Board of Directors," said Robert Kiesman, Chairman of Plurilock. "Mr. Corbet has extensive experience in the Canadian capital markets and technology sector and will bring forth his industry expertise to assist Plurilock in implementing its growth strategy. In 2020, he assisted Plurilock with its go-public process and as a result, he has in-depth knowledge of our technology and our business model. We look forward to continuing our efforts in scaling up the company under his expert guidance."

Grant of Stock Options

Pursuant to Plurilock's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 3,609,667 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15, which is a premium to the closing price of $0.13 on January 31st, with vesting periods of up to four (4) years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted for a ten (10) year term from January 31, 2023. Additionally, in connection with the Stock Option Plan, some officers and employees have volunteered to reduce their salaries.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

