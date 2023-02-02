AUS Group continues to advance forward and bring global clients the most comprehensive financial product selection on the market today

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - 2023 will mark the 20 year anniversary of the launch of AUS Group, and the company is marking this milestone with a wealth of announcements including NASDAQ billboard inclusion and further global expansion.





Image: AUS Group Featured on Nasdaq Billboard



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/153099_45c3549c640a8a30_001full.jpg

The team at AUS Group was exhilarated to learn of their inclusion on the prestigious NASDAQ billboard in New York City, a major indicator that AUS Group has grown to become a true leader in its field. The company, which includes a number of sub-brands that also operate around the world, offers its clients a comprehensive selection of flexible financial products to meet varying needs.

Shareholder and director Mr. Michael Lafi has announced that Nada Lafi will serve as the AUS Group Global Operations Director, a role laser-focused on providing clients with high-quality, comprehensive financial services. Additionally, the team has announced that the brand name AUSFOREX will be renamed AUSGLOBAL.

In a major shift, the AUS Group headquarters will be moved from the UK to Cyprus. Offices will be added to include locations in Melbourne, Australia; Tbilisi, Georgia; and Los Angeles, U.S.A.

According to the team at AUS Group, all of these shifts and changes are being made in alignment with a single purpose and mission: to continue providing global customers with ultra convenient, premium quality financial services.

As AUS Group enters their 20th year of service, Mr. Michael said, "2022 has been a year of struggle. Our global employees will follow the development and direction of the company, and we will all take a synchronized step forward. We will continue to provide global customers with more convenient and high quality financial services, and we'll work hand-in-hand to make AUS GLOBAL a well-known brand in the financial industry. Our team is beyond thrilled to work together to create a better tomorrow."

AUS Group is a financial services company to watch in 2023 and beyond. Learn more at http://ausgroup.info.

ABOUT AUS GROUP

AUS Global Holding Group is an international company with sub-brands including AUS Global, AUS Prime, Wolf Tech, AUS Homes, and more, all with an emphasis on providing exemplary financial products such as futures, currency pairs, and CFDs for global individual and institutional clients.

MEDIA CONTACT

AUS Group

E-mail: support@ausgroup.info

Singapore: +65 6011 1736

Hong Kong: +852 6701 2091

U.K.: +44 20 3764 2732

Australia: +61 73 106 8871

Website: http://ausgroup.info

