F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Changes in Roche's Corporate Executive Committee

Teresa Graham, currently Head of Global Product Strategy for Roche Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals based in Basel, Switzerland effective March 2023 and will become a member of the Corporate Executive Committee. At the same time, Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, based in South San Francisco, will become a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee. Both will report to the Roche Group CEO, Thomas Schinecker, when he takes over the role in March 2023.

"I am excited that we can appoint a global strategic leader like Teresa Graham as our new Pharmaceuticals CEO. She brings a deep understanding of our business and is well-positioned for success." Severin Schwan says: "Levi Garraway is an excellent addition to the executive committee. I have high regard for his thoughtful, scientific, and data-driven approach to our late stage portfolio and his dedication to bringing innovative medicines to patients."

"Teresa Graham is a great leader with strong followership. She brings strategic and scientific acumen with an excellent track record of performance. I am pleased that a person of her caliber will be our new Pharma CEO." Thomas Schinecker says: "Levi Garraway is an impressive clinician and scientist and I am excited to have him become a member of the Executive Committee. We remain intensely focused on our commitment to science and innovation - core tenets for ensuring a strong pipeline of medicines and our future success."

Teresa Graham (49) started with Genentech in 2005 in product management. She became a Sales Manager in 2010 before taking over the Marketing Director role for Rituxan Immunology and subsequently for Actemra. Her responsibilities further expanded in 2013 when she became Senior Director for Field Reimbursement Management and then Lifecycle Leader for Actemra. By 2017, she was leading major aspects of the portfolio for Genentech until she was appointed to her current role in 2019 and relocated to Basel, Switzerland. A graduate of The George Washington University with a BBA in Business, Economics, and Public Policy, she is also a Global Board Member for the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association, where she has served in multiple capacities for more than a decade.

Levi Garraway (54) joined Roche in October 2019 in his current role. Prior to entering the pharmaceutical industry, he was director of the Joint Center for Cancer Precision Medicine, which spanned Harvard teaching hospitals including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Over the course of his academic career at the Dana-Farber, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute, Levi led research teams that made multiple breakthrough discoveries in cancer genomics, drug resistance, and precision medicine. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Levi is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a Fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and past President of the American Society of Clinical Investigation. In addition, he has served on the advisory boards of major cancer centers including Memorial Sloan Kettering and MD Anderson as well as several major National Institutes of Health (NIH) committees and the Blue Ribbon Panel for the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative. His many awards include the AACR Margaret Foti Award for Leadership and Outstanding Achievement in Cancer Research, the Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Medal, and an Outstanding Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute. Levi received an AB in Biomedical Sciences from Harvard College and his MD and PhD from Harvard Medical School. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and his fellowship training in medical oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

