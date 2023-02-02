HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): GCK chooses HRS to speed up the implementation of of its charging solutions for hydrogen mobility

GCK CHOOSES HRS TO SPEED UP THE IMPLEMENTATION OF

OF ITS CHARGING SOLUTIONS FOR HYDROGEN MOBILITY

Grenoble, February 2, 2023 - HRS, the European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received a definitive order for an HRS14 hydrogen refueling station, with a capacity of 200 kg/day, from Flex'hy, one of the eight companies forming Green Corp Konnection, an industrial group offering technological solutions to accelerate the decarbonization of transport.

Founded in 2020, GCK has a 360° approach combining the development of innovative technologies, their integration into vehicles and the supply of clean energy: the group is thus present throughout the green energy value chain. GCK specializes in the retrofitting of heavy vehicles and last October presented the first hydrogen retrofitted coach with a French fuel cell.

Eric Boudot, Managing Director of GCK and Olivier Dhez, Deputy Managing Director of HRS, at the Hyvolution exhibition

The latest addition to the GCK group, Flex'hy is an agile hydrogen distributor that provides a solution anywhere, anytime. As a player in the structuring of the hydrogen sector, Flex'hy offers a range of mobile refueling stations, with or without on-board hydrogen production, adapted to a wide range of uses to encourage the priming of hydrogen ecosystems.

HRS and GCK share a common vision of the need for a transition of heavy mobility with green hydrogen as a solution to the decarbonization of transport. Indeed, heavy goods vehicles, which represent only 2% of the vehicle fleet, account for more than 22% of CO2 emissions in the French transport sector. The success of this transition will depend on the massification of uses and the structuring of green hydrogen ecosystems associating industry and mobility

To meet these major challenges and prepare for the mass deployment of its solutions, GCK has chosen HRS and its proven range of large capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS will design, supply, install and commission the 200 kg/day dual-pressure hydrogen refueling station.

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HRS, states: « The energy transition in the transport sector will require hydrogen solutions for heavy vehicles, as the advantages in terms of autonomy and weight are significant. We are therefore very pleased to have been chosen by GCK and Flex'hy to deploy an HRS station dedicated to the "hydrogen" heavy vehicles they have developed. »

For Éric Boudot, Managing director of GCK: « GCK and HRS share the same ambition to decarbonize transport. Knowing the know-how and technical expertise of HRS, we have chosen to order a hydrogen refueling station from HRS through our company Flex'hy, which is intended to be an agile hydrogen distributor enabling the initiation of hydrogen ecosystems. »

ABOUT HRS

Created in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is a pioneer in hydrogen mobility. As a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, HRS has been committed to the decarbonization of transport for over 10 years.

With its unique know-how and experience, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations that can be used by all types of fuel cell vehicles and are perfectly adapted to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has a mass production capacity enabling it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, up to 8 weeks.

In the financial year 2021/2022, HRS achieved a turnover of €17.0 million. On 30 June 2022, HRS had 78 employees. ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS

ABOUT GCK AND FLEX'HY

Based in Savoie and Puy-de-Dôme, Green Corp Konnection (GCK) is a group of industrial companies offering technological solutions to accelerate the decarbonization of transport, through hydrogen.

The group is organised around 3 poles:

< >A Technology & Industry cluster that brings together our companies dedicated to the development of innovative technologies for tomorrow's mobility: lithium-ion battery, electric motor, hydrogen combustion engine, fuel cell. A Mobility division that brings together all our activities dedicated to the preparation, transformation, and testing of clean vehicles. In particular, we are recognised experts in the electric and hydrogen retrofit of all types of vehicles: cars, boats, coaches, buses, trucks, tampers, refuse collection vehicles and construction equipment. An energy division dedicated to green energy supply - we are now able to produce, store and distribute green energy anywhere in the world.We support public and private authorities / SMEs who are looking for a refueling solution for a captive fleet of a few units or a larger fleet of vehicles.We deploy massive hydrogen storage solutions for one-off or permanent industrial needs on site.We offer hydrogen refueling solutions for your machinery or special vehicles: agricultural or construction equipment, off-road, heavy goods vehicles, or boats... No limits to agile storage!We intervene with our mobile and agile solutions in addition to the solutions of energy providers to harmonize the production, distribution, and consumption chain.



