Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
WKN: A0ESW4 ISIN: GB0002631041  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.02.2023 | 11:55
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8 02-Feb-2023 / 10:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Star Investment Trust Plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8

2 February 2023

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 January 2023, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  220389 
EQS News ID:  1550253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
