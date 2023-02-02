Dacxi Group unveils major rebrand and splits into two brands: Wealth99 and Dacxi Chain.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - The leading digital wealth platform - formerly known as Dacxi.com - has a new look, logo, and name; Wealth99.

Dacxi.com's rebrand to Wealth99 officially went live on February 1st, 2023. As Dacxi Group CEO Ian Lowe explains, the new brand name is a reflection of the global fintech company's core purpose. "It captures what we do. But even more importantly, who we do it for," he says. "We're democratizing wealth for the 99%, by providing easy access to high-performing alternative assets."

The rebrand also draws a strategic line in the sand - marking the Dacxi Group's evolution beyond a world-class digital asset wealth management platform, and into global blockchain and tokenization pioneers.

Dacxi was an early recogniser of blockchain's world-changing potential. By 2017, the company had already started work on a blockchain-led solution to the early-stage funding crisis. Known as the Dacxi Chain, this revolutionary project quickly emerged as a global game-changer - and a whole new arm of the business.

"As the Dacxi Chain came to life, we came to a realization," says Lowe. "Dacxi had evolved into two distinct entities. Our wealth management platform gives everyday investors easy access to alternative digital assets. And the Dacxi Chain, which is the world's first global tokenized crowdfunding network."

Staying true to their dedication to clarity and simplicity, the company made the bold move to split the established Dacxi name into two separate brands. Each with its own unique name and identity.

Despite the changes, the company's leadership team have assured Dacxi Coin investors that the crypto's use case - and enormous market opportunity - remains the same. "As the native cryptocurrency of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin will facilitate seamless cross-border investments between crowdfunding platforms all over the world," says Lowe. "That's why we truly believe Dacxi Coin has the potential to become one of the world's top cryptocurrencies."

As for Wealth99, the revamped platform has also maintained the key features that its long-time customers know and love. "Our brand is changing, and our company is growing every day," says Lowe. "But Wealth99 is still the same team, with the same expertise and vision. And above all, the same dedication to our customers' service, support, and success."

Visit the new website to explore the new brand.

About Wealth99

Wealth99 is an all-inclusive, digital investment platform that democratizes and revolutionizes the way people invest. We are experts and pioneers in digital/tokenized assets--which means we create trustworthy and accessible alternative investments aimed at helping the 99% invest in the kinds of financial opportunities that were once reserved for the financial elite. And we're doing it by using blockchain technology--a breakthrough that will change lives and empower people around the world.

