New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Clara Capital, a leading B2B lender in the US, announces the launch of Clara Capital Select, a new brand offering custom financing solutions for high-revenue businesses. Clara Capital Select is focused on serving companies with annual revenues of $3 million and above in industries such as Construction, Manufacturing, Medical Practices, Trucking, and E-commerce.

Clara Capital Select offers financial solutions to help businesses navigate uncertainty and tackle large projects. The company's team of experienced funding specialists provides innovative financing solutions to meet the unique needs of expanding businesses.

"Clara Select is here to offer something different and stable," said Ryan Adwar, CEO of Clara Capital. "Clara Capital Select provides medium to large businesses with the desired rates and terms they need to grow and sustain."

Clara Capital Select specializes in creative financing solutions, empowering large-scale businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. With a custom-tailored financing approach, the company helps businesses unlock their untapped potential.

Clara Capital is a fast-growing financial service company that provides B2B lending solutions to businesses across the US. Clara Capital Select is a new brand offering tailored financing solutions for high-revenue businesses.

