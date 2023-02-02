Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Provides Update on Joint Research Initiative with Western University

SARNIA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2023("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is happy to provide a progress update on its joint research project "Tuning Supercritical Fluids for Polymer Recycling to Monomers and Chemicals."



On October 27, 2022, the Company in partnership with the University of Western Ontario ("Western University") announced that its joint research project was awarded $1.15 million in non-repayable funds by the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council ("NSERC") Alliance and Mitacs Accelerate Grants Program ("Mitacs"). Aduro will contribute an additional $382,500, for a total project budget of $1.53 million.

The objective of this joint research project is to assess the impact of intrinsic and extrinsic contaminants, such as food, organic waste, plasticizers, and fillers, present in plastic feedstocks under varying conditions on quality, yield, and process design. The project also strives to enhance pre- and post-processing techniques. The commercial aim is to develop efficient strategies that minimize the requirement for costly sorting and separation systems during pre-processing. The project is envisioned to further improve the Hydrochemolytic process for chemical recycling of post-consumer and post-industrial plastics.

All intellectual property generated from the joint research project will be owned by Aduro. The project will employ 18 highly skilled individuals who are dedicated to Aduro's commercialization program. Aduro will communicate with the Western University team on a bi-weekly basis to ensure the project's success.

The three-year research project, led by Dr. Paul A. Charpentier and Dr. Cedric L. Briens of Western University, began in January 2023. So far, the principal investigators have recruited a team of 6 research members who will start working on first-year project deliverables.

In year one of the project, the research team will conduct a thorough review of the literature on intrinsic and extrinsic contaminants in different plastics and composites. They will also design, build, and commission a view cell reactor system to study different types of plastics. Additionally, experiments will be performed in a batch reactor system to optimize the understanding of the behaviour of additives and fillers, as well as the study of the solubility of chain and step-growth plastics in different solvents. The ultimate objective is to determine the interactions and product quality of mixed plastics for upcycling.

"We have made great progress so far with recruiting, interviewing, and onboarding the initial project team," said Dr. Paul Charpentier. "Aduro's participation and engagement in the recruiting effort was invaluable. The support and active involvement of our industry partner are critical in conducting this research project, ensuring that we are maximizing its potential to drive positive outcomes that in return can promote impactful change in the industry. I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project and am looking forward to the path ahead of us."

"It is very satisfying to see Dr. Charpentier and Dr. Briens taking the lead to move the project from plans into action. This research project will give us an in-depth understanding of issues concerning contaminants present in plastic waste feedstocks with the aim to simplify and optimize our pre-processing conditions for higher efficiency in the chemical recycling of mixed waste plastics," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro. "We warmly welcome the new researchers from Western University and are grateful for the support of NSERC and Mitacs. We look forward to providing updates on the project's progress as it moves forward."

About Western University

Western University, located in London, Ontario, is a leading research-intensive university known for its commitment to academic excellence and student success. Founded in 1878, the university offers over 400 programs in 12 faculties, including Arts and Humanities, Engineering, Health Sciences, and Social Science. With a diverse student body of over 38,000, Western is dedicated to fostering a dynamic and inclusive community that prepares students for meaningful careers and lifelong learning.

About National Sciences and Engineering Research Council ("NSERC") Alliance

NSERCis the major federal agency responsible for funding natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. NSERC provides funding directly to university professors, students, and Canadian companies to perform research and training.

About Mitacs

Mitacsis a non-profit national research organization that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry and government, operates research and training programs in fields related to industrial and social innovation.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

