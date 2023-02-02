Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
02.02.2023 | 13:24
Evrima Plc - Directorate Change & Investment Update

Evrima Plc - Directorate Change & Investment Update

PR Newswire

London, February 2

2 February 2023

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Directorate Change & Investment Update

Evrima plc, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries wishes to notify its shareholders that with effect of the 3rd February, Mr Guy Miller, presently a Non-Executive Director of the Company will resign his post as Director of Evrima plc and to provide an update to its shareholders as to its Premium Nickel Resources (TSX-V: PNRL) ("PNR")investment position.

Chief Executive Officer, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented,

"Due to Guy's corporate commitments the Board were always aware that his tenure was subject to certain milestones. Of most significance was seeing the Company achieve financial depth and a defined corporate strategy that provided a platform for future growth.

Guy has been an incredibly dedicated and committed Director which is further reflected in the capital support he has provided the Company since July 2020 and his input and commitment to see the Company operate to high standards.

I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Board of Evrima to thank Guy for his years of service and support and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Outgoing Director, Guy Miller commented,

"With PNR now listed with an approximate market capitalisation of CAD$235m, Evrima has liquid common shares with a market value of ~$1,600,000 (CAD). The Company's also holds 3,377,888 shares in Eastport Ventures Inc., another investee working towards a listing on a recognised investment exchange. This would further strengthen the Company's balance sheet enabling Evrima to evaluate further investments in the Company's adopted strategy, namely to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources sector.

Whilst I am concluding my journey as a Director, I remain a supportive shareholder of a Company that has the opportunity to deliver tangible value for shareholders in the future."

Following the resignation of Mr Guy Miller, the Board will comprise;

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer)
Duncan Gordon (Non-Executive Director)

The Board will continue to consider future appointments to the Company.

Premium Nickel Resources (TSX-V: PNRL) Investment Update

The Board of Directors are pleased to announce that it has recovered its cost of investment in, investee, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd (TSX-V: PNRL) through a series of sales in the shares of the investee.

A breakdown of the Company's resulting position, recovery of investment capital, net sale price & Return on Investment has been provided below:

(All figures below shown in CAD$)

Number of Shares HeldAverage Book Cost Per ShareCost of Investment
1,114,115$0.21$233,964.14

Number of Shares SoldAverage Sale PriceGross Proceeds
175,000$1.71$299,236

Return on Investment for Shares Sold:714%

Resulting Position in TSX-V: PNRL939,115
Resulting Valuation at Current Share Price ($1.74)*$1,634,060

*Closing market price as at 1stFebruary 2023, data for closing market price captured at TMX for which link can be foundhere

Following the sales of the shares as quoted above the Company have elected to exercise all of their existing warrants held in Premium Nickel Resources (TSX-V: PNRL), upon the issue of the new ordinary shares (warrant exercise shares) the resulting position post-exercise can be found below:

Number of Warrants HeldStrike PriceCost of Exercise
12,500$1.75$21,875

Resulting Position Post Exercise of Warrants951,615

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Ends -

Enquiries :

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

© 2023 PR Newswire
