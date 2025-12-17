Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(the "Company")

17 December 2025

Director Retirement

The Company announces that Gordon Orr, a non-executive of the Company, has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the Board at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026. The Nomination Committee will now review the succession plans following this decision.

Mike Balfour, Chairman of the Company, said: "The Board is extremely grateful to Gordon for his insights and valuable contribution to the Board; we wish him every success in his future endeavours.