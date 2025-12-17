Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
(the "Company")
17 December 2025
Director Retirement
The Company announces that Gordon Orr, a non-executive of the Company, has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the Board at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026. The Nomination Committee will now review the succession plans following this decision.
Mike Balfour, Chairman of the Company, said: "The Board is extremely grateful to Gordon for his insights and valuable contribution to the Board; we wish him every success in his future endeavours.
Enquiries:
George Bayer
Company Secretary
44 20 7961 4240