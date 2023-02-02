Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PT47 ISIN: US14067D5086 Ticker-Symbol: TBN2 
Tradegate
02.02.23
12:11 Uhr
1,844 Euro
+0,005
+0,27 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8901,94015:46
1,8901,94015:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION1,844+0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.