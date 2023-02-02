AC Immune SA: AC Immune to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

AC Immune to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Lausanne, Switzerland,February 2,2023 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings during the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, which is taking place virtually from February 14 - 16, 2023.

During the fireside chat, AC Immune's CEO Dr. Andrea Pfeifer will provide an overview of the company's precision medicine approach and pipeline, which includes 16 therapeutic and diagnostic programs collectively designed to shift the neurodegenerative disease treatment paradigm towards earlier diagnosis and disease prevention. Dr. Pfeifer will also discuss the company's wholly-owned anti-amyloid beta vaccine, ACI-24.060, which recently showed positive initialinterimsafety and immunogenicityin patients with Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial.

The fireside chat will take place on February 14, 2023, at 8:40 AM ET / 2:40 PM CET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events Pageof AC Immune's website. Following the fireside chat, a replay will be archived in the same location.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com (mailto:gary.waanders@acimmune.com)







U.S. Investors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +1 212 915 2577

Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com)



International Media

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com (mailto:chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com)





Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions "Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachment