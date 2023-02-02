San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") partners with entertainment icon and entrepreneur Calvin Broadus, Jr. p/k/a "Snoop Dogg" to develop a consumer-packaged goods line under the new company HPDG, LLC, furthering Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco.





HPCO Snoop Dogg Partnership

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/153326_hpcosnoopdoggpartnership.jpg

HPDG, LLC, a newly formed California limited liability company, is owned by Hempacco and Snoop Dogg and will develop, manufacture, and market a line of various consumer packaged goods, including smokable hemp products, hemp paper, blunts, vapes, and edibles.

"I've been looking for the best team out there to produce hemp products with me, and this team has it all - the science, innovation, and the reach. I am excited to offer my Snoop Dogg products to my fans across the country through this partnership … and this is just the beginning," said Snoop Dogg.

Hempacco not only supplies and produces rolling papers for some of the largest brands in the world but also has extensive R&D capabilities with its team of chemists and innovative services, including vending machine kiosks. Hempacco operates out of a 50K square foot facility which is NSF, GMP, and FDA-certified (Certified Organic), ensuring the highest standards when it comes to consumer products.

"We are so honored and excited to partner with Snoop Dogg and to bring his vision of cannabis through our new joint venture with hemp products to all fifty states across the United States," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "We will bring and use our technology for hemp smokables, hemp paper, and our technology for low odor smell and flavoring of terpenes both on the flower and the filters and work with him to design exciting new products for the marketplace."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman, and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage, and cannabis industries.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153326