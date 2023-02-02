Global Citizen and Authentic Brands Group Announce Multi-Year Partnership for Impact-Focused Brand Activations and Consumer Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Global Citizen, the world's largest international advocacy organization, and Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing, entertainment, and digital platform, today announced a new cross-brand, multi-year alliance, marking a first-of-its-kind partnership for both companies. The four-year partnership is planned to include the creation of an exclusive brand mark for consumer products, marketing activations, donation programs, and more.

Through this endeavor, Authentic and Global Citizen break new ground, leveraging and building upon each company's respective expertise in the fashion, retail, and social impact spaces. The program will create new opportunities for consumers to activate their purchasing power, driving change toward the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet.

Key brands within Authentic's portfolio, such as Reebok, Nautica, and Eddie Bauer, plan to participate in co-branded programs that drive urgent action and encourage consumers to join Global Citizen's mission to End Extreme Poverty NOW, beginning in late 2023.

Over the past 10 years, through creative campaigns, live events, and innovative partnerships, $41 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting more than 1.15 billion lives.

Authentic will leverage its globally recognized brand portfolio, which generates approximately $25 billion in global annual retail sales and its expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 9,400-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops worldwide, to galvanize audiences to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.

"Solving the most pressing challenges facing our world today requires a movement of citizens around the world who are committed to taking action in their daily lives," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. "Through our partnership with Authentic, and some of the world's most iconic brands under its umbrella, we are excited about the new opportunities we will create for consumers, wherever they are, to join our mission, take action, and help defeat poverty and defend the planet."

"We are honored to build upon our commitment to ESG with an organization as established and trusted as Global Citizen," said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic. "Authentic and Global Citizen share a focus on issues including social justice and sustainability. We are committed to galvanizing our brand communities to take action through meaningful programs that drive positive impact."

Authentic's corporate ESG programs start with its people and are grounded in DE&I initiatives. Through its Employee Resource Groups, Authentic focuses on community-building through networking, professional development, volunteerism and more. In 2022, the company established its Sustainability Alliance, a platform designed to engage and equip its global partner network with shared tools and resources to scale sustainable brand innovation.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $41 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting more than 1.15 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate approximately $25 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 9,400-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 356,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visitauthentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

