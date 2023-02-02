Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Welcomes New Cohort of Hiring Our Heroes Fellows

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Comcast NBCUniversal is pleased to welcome our 11th cohort of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) fellows: U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major James Cabarrus, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Jennifer Bass, U.S. Navy Commander Jeanine Benjamin, U.S. Army Major Abigail Tassa, and U.S. Army Sergeant Edgar Feliciano.

Over the next 12 weeks, these service members will work with teams at Comcast Business and NBCUniversal. They will gain hands-on experience in the media and technology industry as they prepare to transition from the military to the civilian workforce.

"Military hiring initiatives and partnerships with professional development programs like Hiring Our Heroes are a demonstration of Comcast NBCUniversal's commitment to building a culture inclusive of diverse perspectives and backgrounds," said Ian Trombley, President of Operations and Technology at NBCUniversal and Army veteran.

Veterans bring leadership experience and unique skills that elevate teams throughout the company, and we're excited to welcome this new cohort of fellows to help them build this next chapter with us. IAN TROMBLEY President of Operations and Technology at NBCUniversal and Army veteran

HOH connects service members, veterans, and military spouses with American businesses that are committed to hiring them. The organization's Corporate Fellowship Program offers service members who are within 180 days of separating or retiring from the military the opportunity to work paid internships at companies seeking talent for mid to senior level positions.

Comcast has been a proud partner of HOH since 2018. Alumni of the Corporate Fellowship Program work in various roles and departments across the enterprise, including project management, sales, engineering, human resources, talent acquisition, and information technology.

"Through innovative hiring strategies and a commitment to the Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship Programs, Comcast NBCUniversal is a shining example of the lasting impact national corporations make by joining with Hiring Our Heroes to serve America's military," said HOH President Eric Eversole. "The military community has a unique, strong skillset that enriches Comcast NBCUniversal's workforce and complements its culture of inclusivity and equity. Hiring Our Heroes looks forward to working together as we serve veterans and military spouses in the future."

At Comcast, our commitment to military hiring traces back to our founder, World War II Navy veteran Ralph Roberts, who regarded serving veterans and their families as a core corporate responsibility.

Since 2015, we have added nearly 20,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses to our workforce. We also offer a comprehensive list of benefits and resources for our military-connected team members and have won several awards for our support of the military community.

"The Hiring Our Heroes program allowed me to get a behind-the-scenes look at corporate culture and learn what it would take to be successful in the civilian sector. I also had a strong support system at Comcast. At the start of my fellowship, I was welcomed by other veterans at the company who had experienced what I was going through and who were there to mentor me as I adapted to my new situation," said HOH alum Gafatasi "Tasi" Fuimaono.

All Comcast NBCUniversal talent recruiters undergo specialized military culture training, which includes obtaining the SHRM Foundation's Veterans at Work Certificate, so they can better engage with and understand the unique experiences and talent veterans and service members bring to the workplace.

Jobseekers can explore opportunities at Comcast Careers, NBCUniversal Careers, and through Comcast NBCUniversal's LinkedIn page.



