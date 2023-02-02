Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 
02.02.23
15:52 Uhr
28,715 Euro
-0,415
-1,42 %
02.02.2023 | 16:26
Baker Hughes: Can Cloud Technology Help Us Get to Net Zero?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Baker Hughes

Originally published by Atlantic Rethink

As one of the world's largest energy technology companies, Baker Hughes is deeply connected to the hydrocarbon industry. And the company is supportive of the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and is working to significantly reduce its own carbon footprint.

Accurate reporting is at the heart of Baker Hughes' ongoing effort to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. Working with PwC over a two-year period, the energy company built and deployed a new system of controls and reporting tools to help track and measure their ESG metrics.

In turn, this allows the company to compare that picture to its goals, gaining insight into where it is making progress and where it needs to make additional adjustments. In 2021, Baker Hughes worked with PwC to create a combination of energy efficiency initiatives, facility consolidation, increased electric power consumption from renewable energy sources, and improvements in its vehicle fleet to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 23 percent compared to 2019.

Continue reading here.

Baker Hughes, Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Hughes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737868/Can-Cloud-Technology-Help-Us-Get-to-Net-Zero

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
