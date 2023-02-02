AEG Partners With Playworks on 12th Annual Day of Service To Help Foster Inclusivity Through Play at Local Elementary School

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / For its 12th Annual Service Day, AEG partnered with Playworks, a leading non-profit, to offer the company's Southern California employees a chance to give back to the local community.

On January 26, more than 100 AEG employees from the company's Southern California-based offices and divisions, including Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy, volunteered to paint, garden and beautify the campus of 49th Street Elementary in Los Angeles as well as host soccer and ball hockey clinics with the students. Additionally, AEG's CEO Dan Beckerman presented the school with a check donation on behalf of AEG in the amount of $10,000.

"It's so encouraging to see employees from across the company come together to help create change in our most vulnerable communities," said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact. "This simple act of service is a great example of AEG's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity among kids of all ages and creating safe, clean, environments that are conducive for students to learn and grow. We know that play helps kids learn to make friends, solve problems and believe in themselves."

At the school, AEG volunteers assisted with several beautification projects including refurbishing teachers lounges, assembling planter beds, gardening, painting, writing appreciation notes, and wrapping gifts for the teachers and staff. During recess, the volunteers played games and hosted LA Galaxy soccer and LA Kings ball hockey clinics with the students.

Playworks is the leading nonprofit leveraging the power of play to support and improve children's physical and emotional health. Focusing on recess, Playworks programs provide an opportunity for every student to learn collaboration, teamwork, respect, and inclusion - all through safe, fun, healthy play at school every day. To learn more about Playworks, click here.

LA Kings mascot Bailey meets with students at 49th Street Elementary School for AEG's Service Day.

