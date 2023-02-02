Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Through its innovative Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology, the Canadian company CoolIT, which specializes in computer cooling systems, continues to serve a global audience that seeks to ensure an energy-efficient future for high-performance computing. For the most demanding data centers and supercomputers, CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions. The company's patented technique dissipates heat from computer and server components by using warm liquid instead of cool air.

By capturing component heat into liquid, CoolIT DLC technology allows for higher component performance, higher densities, and decreased data center operating expenses through the reduction or elimination of chillers and CRACs. With clients all around the world, CoolIT has provided these liquid cooling solutions for more than 20 years.

"CoolIT began designing and distributing superior direct liquid cooling products for the desktop gaming industry. As the company grew, so did the data center industry's need for direct liquid cooling. In 2010, we began designing products for data centers and server OEMs, and we are now the market's most trusted direct liquid cooling solution," says Steven Walton, CEO of CoolIT.

The company's Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology harnesses the high thermal conductivity of liquid to deliver concentrated, dense cooling to specific locations. Using DLC enables data centers to keep the company's IT cool, even with warm water, and greatly reduces the demand for costly air handling systems and fans. This has a significant impact on increasing performance potential, reducing power consumption, and achieving far higher rack density.

The company states its technical solutions are built to handle any server, rack configuration, and data center environment. Customers choose the products that best suit the company's needs by working closely with CoolIT's technical professionals using the company's modular approach.

In recent years, CoolIT launched five new data center programs with server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and was recognized globally as the standard for DLC, becoming the number one server OEM liquid cooling partner. Its Rack DLC technology provides cooling for systems.

Driven by industry-leading technology, 2022 set records for both revenue and profitability, reporting over 50% year-over-year growth in revenue for commercial products and services for data centers. The global leader also experienced an increase of over 32% in employee headcount across its three major offices in Canada, Taiwan, and China, setting CoolIT up for further investment in people, technology and equipment to support the expansion of data center liquid cooling globally.

CoolIT Systems is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and was founded in 2001. The company provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems in the desktop enthusiast market. CoolIT partners with global leaders in OEM server design to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for leading-edge products in the enterprise data center and high-performance computing markets. CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of high-performance computing.

