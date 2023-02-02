iFOREX Announces New Features on Website and Trading Platform

New features include expanded instrument offering and educational resources

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX, a leading global financial broker with offices in the British Virgin Islands, has recently made several major updates to both its trading platform and educational offerings including daily analysis videos, access to the brand's Trading Expert live feed, and a variety of non-leveraged instruments.

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "These new features are designed to make trading at iFOREX accessible to even more traders of all experience levels. We believe opportunity and education should go hand-in-hand and giving our clients the option to expand their portfolios as well as gain even more insight is second nature to our education-first approach."

Daily Analysis Videos

Provided by a trusted third party, the new analysis videos provide a daily overview of the financial markets while focusing on several instruments which are currently trending. Each video features an expert who walks through a potential trading opportunity on the iFOREX platform with detailed narration, demonstrating to traders the various chart patterns that may signify an upcoming trade. This allows clients to witness first-hand the type of technical analysis they can later employ in their own trading strategies and gain a wider understanding of underlying market function.

Trading Expert

The iFOREX Trading Expert feature provides a unique opportunity for traders to gain valuable experience by watching an industry expert open and close CFD trading deals in real-time while sharing live commentary on their individual trading strategies. Using elements of both fundamental and technical analysis, iFOREX's Trading Expert enables clients with the kind of insight and focus that could help them make more informed trading decisions of their own.

Non-Leveraged Instruments

iFOREX offers a wide selection of non-leveraged financial instruments to its Latin American market, intended for both large-volume traders as well as medium-small traders seeking investments with lower risk. The lineup includes shares and cryptocurrencies such as Apple, Intel, Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more. Non-leveraged instruments are executed at a 1:1 ratio (margin:deal size) and offer investors with long-term goals more opportunity by lowering market exposure and portfolio risk while doing away with overnight financing fees on long positions, thereby increasing the time they can hold an instrument without accruing maintenance or holding fees.

For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence. "Our ultimate goal is to evolve in a way that benefits our clients both old and new, and regardless of their experience level. We're a broker that empowers traders to grow," added the spokesperson.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-announces-new-features-on-website-and-trading-platform-301737663.html