KI braucht Kupfer: Kupfer-Engpass trifft jetzt auf starke Rohstoffhausse
25.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
Tarotoo Launches Major Platform Update and Marks 5 Million Website Visitors

The interactive tarot reading platform, which has recorded more than 5 million website visitors since its launch in 2023, has made intentional upgrades to its features with the integration of next-generation AI interpretations, live Psychic Chat functionality, and improved access through its mobile applications.

KYIV, UKRAINE / ACCESS Newswire / January 25, 2026 / Tarotoo, an online tarot reading platform, today announced a platform-wide update that introduces new artificial intelligence-based features, expanded mobile functionality, and interface enhancements. The update is intended to improve accessibility and user experience across web and mobile environments.

The update includes AI-assisted tarot interpretations, refinements to the platform's mobile applications, and performance improvements to its existing "Psychic Chat" feature. According to the company, the changes are designed to support users seeking digital tools for reflection and guided inquiry through tarot-based content.

Since its launch in 2023, the Tarotoo website has recorded more than 5 million visitors. The company stated that this level of traffic reflects sustained interest in digital tarot services and online self-reflection tools across international user bases.

Tarotoo was founded by Yaroslav Kyrychenko, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and software developer. The platform combines traditional tarot symbolism with software-based interpretation models, offering users automated readings based on established tarot meanings and structured card spreads.

"Tarotoo was developed to provide people with a digital option for engaging with tarot as a reflective practice," said Yaroslav Kyrychenko, Founder and Owner of Tarotoo. "This update focuses on improving the clarity, consistency, and accessibility of the experience while maintaining alignment with traditional tarot frameworks."

The platform provides free tarot readings using digitally animated cards inspired by the Rider-Waite system. Users can select from several spread formats, including General Tarot, Love Tarot, Yes/No Tarot, Daily Cards, and one-card or three-card layouts. The newly enhanced AI interpretation layer is designed to generate expanded contextual explanations while preserving conventional card meanings.

Tarotoo's "Psychic Chat" feature has also been updated to improve response speed and topic coverage. The tool supports user queries related to tarot, astrology, numerology, mindfulness, dreams, and general personal development themes. The company stated that the feature is intended to function as a supplementary interpretive resource rather than a predictive service.

Mobile updates include interface refinements and responsiveness improvements across iOS and Android versions of the application. The visual presentation of tarot decks has also been updated, with additional animated card designs introduced as part of the release.

Tarotoo continues to operate under a no-registration policy and does not require users to create accounts to access readings. The platform remains available at no cost.

About Tarotoo

Tarotoo is an innovative interactive free tarot reading platform. Tarotoo is owned by entrepreneur Yaroslav Kyrychenko and based in Ukraine. While many people view tarot as a mystic dark science or strange secret thing for fortune telling, Tarotoo believes it is a fantastic tool for self-reflection and even entertainment.

For more information, please visit https://tarotoo.com/about.

Media Contact
Organization: Tarotoo
Contact Person Name: Yaroslav Kyrychenko
Website: https://tarotoo.com/
Email: hello@tarotoo.com
City: Kyiv
Country: Ukraine

SOURCE: Tarotoo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tarotoo-launches-major-platform-update-and-marks-5-million-website-vis-1130552

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
