Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces $44 Million ELOC

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced today is growth strategy leveraging its previously announced $44 million ELOC. With this funding now in place, the Company believes it can lay the foundation for growth of its assets in lodging, hospitality, wine & spirits, retail, and e-commerce.

With an approved $44 million equity line of credit, the Company states it now has a funding mechanism for its growth plans in 2023 and beyond. This includes infrastructure expansion for its luxury vineyard estate development, Algodon Wine Estates, such as the build out of residential villas and commercial elements associated with the estate's sports and hospitality sector, as well as marketing efforts targeting its lot sales program. The Company previously announced that it anticipates its lot sales program can potentially generate $5 Million or more in sales in 2023 alone, and its planned 60-room hotel and spa (which is also slated to include 30-50 residences, and for which the Company seeks to co-brand with a luxury hotel brand) could generate an additional $25 million per year of revenue once complete. With the Masterplan's addition of 200 more lots, ranging in size from 2.47 acres to 6 acres, the Company anticipates the potential to generate more than $100 million in revenue.

Plans also target the Company's high end wine products, Algodon Fine Wines, which includes marketing efforts to further increase distribution channels, e-commerce sales and international markets, such as Argentina's neighbor Brazil, which is the world's 3rd largest market for online wine sales.

The Company intends to continue efforts to scale the growth of its leather goods and accessories brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, which celebrated its flagship opening last year at the Miami Design District, located among the likes of widely recognized luxury retail brands such as Off White, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Chanel, and many others. The Company intends to target e-commerce revenue growth with an aggressive marketing campaign, as well the anticipated forthcoming launch of its Resort Collection and a luggage + travel accessories collection, later this year.

Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Holdings commented; "Being on the Nasdaq is very important for our company's loyal shareholders, future growth, and for maximizing exposure. As we grow and scale, we can leverage our stock as currency to accomplish a "rollup" strategy for accretive acquisitions such as additional luxury brands synergistic with our own. This $44 million ELOC can also go a long way for growth. In the next 24 to 36 months our extraordinary real estate project is expected to have a new destination spa, world class gym facilities, an 18-hole golf course expansion, and more vineyard casitas as well. Anticipated for q4 2023, the restaurant renovation and final touches on the upgrade to the winery will allow them to now accommodate weddings and corporate events, and other large gatherings. In addition, the San Rafael airport is being expanded and the runway improved for larger aircraft and more traffic. These can positively impact our ADRs and occupancy rates, as well as the value of our residential lots. Of our two hospitality properties, one of them currently generates positive cash flow through lease revenues and will be accretive to the company, and we expect the other to have substantial development opportunities. We believe both are in prime areas ripe for development, and we believe the valuation of the real estate is positioned to allow for substantial appreciation in the years ahead. Across all of our companies, we now have the means to up our game and get our story out to the world as we continue to grow."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

