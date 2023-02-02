Black Bridge Motors Collaborates with The Roadster Shop to Introduce the Ultimate Modernized Custom Chassis Design for the Iconic Land Rover Defender 110

NORWALK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Black Bridge Motors, the premier destination for those seeking the epitome of automotive luxury and performance, has teamed up with industry leader The Roadster Shop, to announce the release of their custom chassis design for the Land Rover Defender 110 . This revolutionary design seamlessly blends classic styling with the latest technology and performance enhancements to create a redesigned and elevated driving experience.

The new custom chassis design boasts a host of advanced features, such as:

Compatible with LS and LT engines for a secure and stable foundation

A structural center cross-member with drop-out trans and transfer case mounts for added support and ease of maintenance

Fox 2.5 Series Coilovers with 8.0" stroke for front and rear for improved handling and stability

RS Fast Link 1.75" front & rear 4 bars with X- axis sealed bearing assemblies for added support

8" front travel and 10" rear travel for improved handling and off-road capabilities

Splined front and rear sway bars for improved handling and stability in both on-road and off-road conditions

Performance steering box with equal length and parallel steering for improved handling and stability

Currie Dana 44 Front Axle and Currie Dana 60 Rear Axle, complete with axles, gears, and Tru Trac Diff, for superior strength, durability, and off- road capabilities

"After years of design and development, we are so excited to finally introduce one of the most impactful upgrades to the Land Rover Defender 110 platform in decades," said Scott Gilbert, Lead Designer at Black Bridge Motors. "We are honored to have been able to work with The Roadster Shop, who is widely known across the industry as the premier chassis design and fabrication shop. Together, we have created a chassis that not only enhances the driving experience but stays true to the classic design of the original Defender 110 . We are confident this new chassis design will appeal to the most discerning enthusiasts and provide them with a truly unparalleled driving experience."

The new custom chassis design will be available for purchase through Black Bridge Motors starting in February 2023. Customers can also choose to have a vehicle customized to their specific requirements by Black Bridge Motors' expert technicians at the company's Connecticut-based facility. Black Bridge Motors and The Roadster Shop's collaboration brings together two industry leaders in the luxury off-road market, providing customers with expertise and the highest-quality products and services. In addition, the companies are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and support to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

About Black Bridge Motors

Black Bridge Motors, a state-of-the-art automotive modernization and engineering facility in Southern CT, has been transforming classic vehicles into daily drivable, luxurious works of art since 2016. Black Bridge focuses on the driving experience, with comfort and functionality at the forefront of their custom designs. Their process includes working side-by-side with their customers to create one-of-a-kind vehicles that stay true to their classic styling, while capable of performing like modern vehicles. They are innovators in the field of custom builds, specializing in a unique driver-first approach. Their partnership with The Roadster Shop is just one example of their continued efforts to create the best performing custom vehicles on the road today.

For more information about Black Bridge Motors and The Roadster Shop's collaboration, and the new custom chassis design for the Defender 110 , please contact Black Bridge Motors at

203-817-0014 or info@blackbridgemotors.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackbridgemotors/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackBridgeMotors/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlackBridgeMotors?app=desktop

CONTACT

Black Bridge Motors info@blackbridgemotors.com

314 Wilson Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854

203 - 817 - 0014

SOURCE: Black Bridge Motors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737737/BlackBridgeMotorsCollaborates-withTheRoadsterShoptoIntroducetheUltimate-Modernized-CustomChassisDesignfortheIconicLand-Rover-Defender110