Triller Fight Club and Tapia Promotions Present 'Tapia Fight Night' Friday, Feb. 24, Live From Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Triller Fight Club and Tapia Promotions, in association with Athlon Entertainment, present "Tapia Fight Night," an outstanding evening of professional boxing on Friday, February 24, at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque, NM and broadcast live globally on FITE+.

Featured on the card in separate fights will be some of the top championship prospects in boxing: former featherweight world title challenger Jason Sanchez (14-3, 8 KOs); undefeated flyweight contender and Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez (9-0, 18 KOs); junior lightweight contender Jose Luis Castillo Jr, (24-3, 18 KOs); welterweight prospect Josh "Pitbull" Torres (24-7-2, 14 KOs); Abel Mendoza, (33-0 25 KOs) and Jose "Guero" Sanchez (11-3-1, 4 KOs) versus Sharif Rahman (7-0, 4 KOs).

"The show we've put together with Teresa Tapia and her Tapia Promotions has historic implications as Governor Grisham will be declaring February 24 Boxing Day in the state of New Mexico," said David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club. "We are honoring the legacy of Teresa's husband, the late great Johnny Tapia, with bouts that include future champions Nico Hernandez, Jose Luis Castillo Jr. and Jason Sanchez. It will be a night of great action and entertainment."

The main event will feature Albuquerque, New Mexico native and former featherweight world title challenger Jason Sanchez as he returns to the ring in his hometown to start his quest for another world title opportunity.

The co-main event will feature 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and undefeated flyweight contender Nico Hernandez. Nico is noted for unusually fast and aggressive boxing. He is widely regarded as the best American boxer in the flyweight division since Michael Carbajal and Johnny Tapia.

Son of Mexican boxing icon Jose Luis Castillo, the hard-punching Luis Castillo Jr. has displayed his father's heavy hands and warrior spirit since turning professional in 2013. The former professional soccer player with Buhos Unision F.C. in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, has knocked out his last nine opponents.

Josh "Pitbull" Torres returns to his hometown in hopes of continuing his winning ways. Torres, a protégée of the late Johnny "Mi Vida Loca" Tapia, is on his way to becoming one of the top contenders in the welterweight division.

Abel Mendoza continues his quest for a world championship, sporting a perfect 33-0 record. Mendoza has been campaigning at both featherweight and super featherweight for much of his professional career and is ready to earn a shot at a world title in 2023.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this unforgettable night of boxing where champions will be made and legends will be born," Teresa Tapia of Tapia Promotions said. "As a promoter, I cannot wait to partner with Triller Fight Club to bring excitement and energy to the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 24, 2023. Let's raise the roof and show the world what Albuquerque's boxing scene is all about!"

Fight week starts with a historic event featuring the esteemed Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the World Boxing Council (WBC) president, Mauricio Sulaiman. Beginning at 10 a.m. MST on February 23, Governor Lujan Grisham will address the audience and declare February 24 as Boxing Day in the state of New Mexico. Sulaiman will offer insights into the world of boxing and how it continues to evolve. He will also talk about the WBC's efforts to promote safe and fair competition for boxers around the world.

This event will not only showcase the impact of boxing on the local economy but also highlight the importance of the sport in shaping the lives of young people.

Weigh-ins are also scheduled to take place on February 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. We invite all amateur fighters in New Mexico to attend this exciting event. The Round House Room 318 is located at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe, NM 87501. The event is open to the public, and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of this historic moment.

Tickets for "Tapia Fight Night" start at $30 and are now on sale through Ticketmaster. The Rio Rancho Event Center is located at 3001 Civic Center Cir NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. with the undercard to begin at 6:00 p.m. (MST) and the main card broadcast at 8:00 p.m (MST).

Watch TFC: Tapia Fight Night on FITE! https://www.fite.tv/watch/tfc-tapia-fight-night/2pckn/

