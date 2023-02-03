Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to report that it has received a renewal service contract dated January 26, 2023, until December 31, 2023, from LOTTE Data Communications ("LOTTE") for approximately $700,000 CAD.

Datametrex was selected as a preferred vendor by LOTTE. The Company has proven to be a reliable technology and service provider to various divisions of LOTTE over the last few years and is thrilled to start the year off with a new contract.

"The company is thrilled to start the new year off with a new contract from LOTTE. We continue to prove our land and expand strategy by building strong relationships with our clients. The Company plans to expand services and targets to bring in more technology driven contracts this 2023," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

To learn more, please visit www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

