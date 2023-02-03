PayRetailers, LATAM's leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating Digital Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/

Lorenzo Pellegrino, Chief Operating Digital Officer (Photo: PayRetailers)

Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers' resources, working to enhance the company's technology offering and international platform to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely.

Payment industry leader

Pellegrino is a highly respected payments industry leader with almost 20 years of senior management experience. Most recently he was CEO of Skrill and NETELLER, heading their digital wallets businesses, alongside leading the marketing affiliate services company, Income Access all part of the Paysafe Group Plc. While there, he coordinated efforts to drive Paysafe's 2021 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Between 2012 and 2015, Pellegrino was also Executive Vice President for Digital Development for Optimal Payments Plc, leading their go-to-market strategy of the NETELLER wallet business and acquisition of Skrill. He spearheaded the company's effort in integrating both wallet businesses which led to significant operational efficiencies and margin optimization. Before joining Optimal Payments, he held various executive level positions at Skrill (previously known as Moneybookers) and led their business development efforts in the US.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, COO CDO, commented: "I'm thrilled to have joined a fast-growing business with so much potential. PayRetailers has a great business model and talented management team that will capitalize on the evolving payments landscape. Innovation and collaboration among our teams will lead us to great achievements and I am impressed by the team's ability to deliver quality new products at speed.

"There are tremendous opportunities ahead and together we will seek to deliver greater value for our customers as we scale the business. Having been CEO in my previous role, I have a deep appreciation of what it takes to bring a business like PayRetailers to the next level of growth. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team as we usher in PayRetailers' next chapter of growth and success, and I thank them for their warm welcome."

Juan Pablo Jutgla, CEO Founder of PayRetailers, commented: "In Lorenzo, we have chosen a leader uniquely positioned to execute and evolve PayRetailers' strategy while continuing to generate growth. He has earned a reputation as a strong business leader with immense sector knowledge and has an excellent track record of leading businesses in both developed and emerging markets.

"We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus PayRetailers to become the payment method of choice to increase our community of merchants. We are delighted he will be supporting the company into a bright future and are excited as we enter the next chapter in PayRetailers' journey."

For more information about PayRetailers, please visit the company's website at https://payretailers.com.

About PayRetailers

Founded in 2017, PayRetailers is a leading global provider of online payment services with Latin DNA. Through one direct API, one technology platform and one contract, PayRetailers offer global merchants more than 250 payment methods without the need of a local entity.

PayRetailers platform provides businesses the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions.

PayRetailers is headquartered in Spain with regional offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Peru.

Website: https://www.payretailers.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pay-retailers/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/

Contacts:

Catalina Rivera

catalina.rivera@payretailers.com