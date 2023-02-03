The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 3
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 02 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 02 February 2023 99.64p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 98.07p per ordinary share
03 February 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45