Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Selected to Present its Work on AI Enabled Stroke Prediction in CKD Patients at the 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase during the American Stroke Association 2023 International Stroke Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is excited to announce that it is one of only eight companies selected to present at the 2nd Annual Innovation Showcase during the American Stroke Association 2023 International Stroke Conference (ISC), being held in Dallas, TX. The showcase is being co-hosted by ISC in collaboration with both the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

The Company will present during the Scientific Sessions on Thursday, February 9 between 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM Central, located in Learning Studio I in the Exhibit Hall area of the Dallas Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Biotricity will be presenting its ongoing work on stroke prediction in CKD patients, supported by its recent NIH grant. The ongoing research is focused on optimizing the company's AI for predictive stroke analytics in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Real-time monitoring of stroke risk in CKD patients, and in particular those undergoing dialysis, is likely to influence adopted therapeutic strategies and promote a more personalized therapeutic approach. Better care and prevention through monitoring of these high-risk patients is expected to reduce mortality rates and the high per-capita cost of treatment, which is currently five-times higher than the average healthcare spend.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder & CEO of Biotricity, commented, "We are excited to be working on this critically important project with the NIH, further validating our current AI technology and expanding into predictive monitoring and a new disease profile. The completion of this work will pave the road for AI-based predictive analytics in CKD patients and potentially ones with other chronic diseases."

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

