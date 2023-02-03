Digital Ally, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) (the "Company"), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, February 4, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Digital Ally, Inc.'s CEO Stan Ross discusses the Company's recent acquisitions which are fueling accelerated growth, how revenues are up 83% year-over-year, high profile partnerships, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.digitalallyinfo.com/interview_access

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ:DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

