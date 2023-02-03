J.F. Lehman & Company: Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, Inliner, and Murphy Pipeline Combine to Form PURIS

WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Pipe Rehabilitation is pleased to announce that it has renamed itself as PURIS after recently joining forces with Inliner Solutions and Murphy Pipeline Contractors. PURIS, or P remier U nderground R enewal I nfrastructure S olutions, is a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company. PURIS is a leading provider of turnkey water infrastructure solutions, specializing in environmentally sustainable trenchless pipeline rehabilitation.





Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, PURIS operates throughout North America and provides innovative, high-quality solutions to the sanitary, storm, and potable water markets. Leveraging decades of experience, PURIS delivers its proven solutions using an unrivaled portfolio of infrastructure renewal services, such as thermal and ultraviolet cured in-place pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, geopolymer lining systems, and CompressionFit® HDPE lining. Clients also benefit from PURIS's in-house inspection and liner manufacturing capabilities, ensuring quality service and efficiency. This comprehensive suite of technologies enables PURIS to offer clients the optimal rehabilitation solution for each unique application.

Mick Fegan, Chief Executive Officer at PURIS, commented, "At PURIS, we engineer solutions that extend the life of infrastructure and create sustainability within our communities. We have the resources, expertise, and scale to ensure our projects are completed on time and within budget, all with best in class execution. By having strong control over our supply chain, manufacturing our own materials, and offering single-source accountability, we deliver a complete solution to revitalize critical infrastructure throughout North American communities."

Glenn Shor, Chairman of PURIS and Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company, commented, "For over 50 years, clients have trusted the PURIS companies to manage their most complex infrastructure projects. PURIS's trenchless technologies and non-disruptive service delivery model protects vital infrastructure like roads, sidewalks, and boulevards from having to be replaced before their planned lifecycle, while keeping concrete, asphalt, and legacy piping out of landfills. To date, PURIS has diverted millions of linear feet of legacy pipe from landfills while reducing CO2 emissions. We are very proud of the positive environmental impact PURIS is making while also minimizing disruption to communities."

