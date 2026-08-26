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WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516 | Ticker-Symbol: PE9
Stuttgart
26.08.26 | 10:20
101,60 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,80101,0010:44
100,80101,0010:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 07:45 Uhr
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Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2025-30 June 2026

26.8.2026 07:34:00 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first nine months of the financial year 2025/26. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

  • Revenue during the first nine months of the financial year was in line with expectations, and earnings were satisfactory.
  • Revenue increased by 14.4% to DKK 18,907 million.
  • EBIT amounted to DKK 842 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.5%.
  • During the first nine months of the financial year, the order intake amounted to DKK 20.6 billion and is satisfactory.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to DKK 1,160 million and is satisfactory.

Outlook for 2025/26

The outlook for the financial year is maintained:

  • Revenue growth of 12 to 15%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 25.4 to 26.1 billion.
  • EBIT margin of 5.0 to 5.3%.

"We deliver satisfactory results and a very strong order intake. The infrastructure markets remain attractive, and the contract for Bornholm Energy Island highlights the opportunities we see within energy infrastructure in the region. Our Northern European focus and public-sector customer base provide a robust foundation, although continued high oil prices affect costs. At the same time, our recent acquisitions strengthen our position in Denmark and support the strategic expansion within trenchless pipe rehabilitation in North America."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen
Group CEO

Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Wednesday 26 August at 11:00.
Participants must use this link: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Interim Financial Report Q3 2025/26

Contacts

  • Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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