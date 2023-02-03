Anzeige
Freitag, 03.02.2023
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
WKN: A2PUZ3 ISIN: US92556H2067 Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB 
03.02.23
18:27 Uhr
23,035 Euro
-0,100
-0,43 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.02.2023 | 18:00
92 Leser
Paramount Season of Giving With Reel Works

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Paramount

Originally published on ReelWorks.org

Reel Works' young filmmaker community was thrilled to participate in Paramount's Season of Giving event again this past holiday season! This volunteer day featured industry professionals at Paramount providing the opportunity to learn about different career paths within the industry, as well as share their expertise, real-time insights and feedback on our young filmmakers' feature pitches.

Reel Works Doc Lab and Narrative Lab students were assigned to breakout sessions where they practiced presenting their pitch decks, receiving individual attention and feedback from Paramount professionals on how to improve. Simultaneously, we offered a robust Career Panel for our student and alumni participants who wanted to learn more about specific roles in the film industry.

"Paramount's partnership with Reel Works allows us to continuously provide our employees with opportunities to make a substantial impact within their communities and help lower barriers for students pursuing careers in entertainment." - Harold Anderson, Coordinator, Paramount Social Responsibility

Read the full blog here.

Paramount, Friday, February 3, 2023, Press release pictureImage courtesy of Reel Works

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738005/Paramount-Season-of-Giving-With-Reel-Works

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
