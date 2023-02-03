Anderson Automotive Group: Anderson Automotive Announces Acquisition of Bradshaw Automotive Group Dealerships

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / The Anderson Automotive Group, an automotive retailer with 8 dealerships located in North and South Carolina, announced today its acquisition of the Bradshaw Automotive group of dealerships.

This includes a Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac store in Greer, SC and Honda, Acura, Infiniti, and Mazda stores in Greenville, SC. The acquisition expands Anderson Automotive's geographical footprint in the Carolinas, while bringing the total number of rooftops from 8 to 13 which now employ over 1,400 associates. "We are overly excited for this opportunity to grow our company and brand and look forward to welcoming all our new associates to the Anderson Automotive Group.

We are eager to bring our company's culture, values, and high level of service to a new market, meet new customers, and work with new brands." said Michael Anderson, President and CEO. He added, "I would like to also thank the Bradshaw family for this opportunity. They built an excellent business based on a deep commitment to their employees, customers, and community. We plan on building upon that legacy in the Upstate region."

The dealerships will be rebranded as Fred Anderson Honda, Fred Anderson Acura, Fred Anderson Mazda, Fred Anderson Infiniti of Greenville, and Fred Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac. The Anderson Automotive Group is a third-generation family business that has been operating in North Carolina since 1955 and South Carolina since 2010.

The Anderson Automotive Group and its team take great pride in supporting many worthy causes and community-focused organizations. In recent years, their Drive for a Difference community outreach campaign has allowed each dealership within the group to expand its reach and has provided many new opportunities to volunteer and help raise donations for a variety of causes. They plan to continue their commitment as a reliable community partner in assisting those most in need throughout the entire Upstate region.

The Anderson Automotive Group also anticipates creating more jobs and employment opportunities as it focuses on growth at each dealership. "We attribute our organization's success to all our past and current team members." said Michael Anderson. He added, "We have made it a priority to hire and develop the best talent possible in order to give our customers the best possible service. We are always looking for individuals who are motivated to learn and share their talents and encourage anyone searching for new career opportunities to learn more about our open positions at www.andersonautomotivegroup.com."

Photo Left: Michael Anderson, President & CEO of Anderson Automotive Group, and William Bradshaw, founder of Bradshaw Automotive Group, shake hands as Anderson Automotive acquires The Bradshaw Automotive group of dealerships.

