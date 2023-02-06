Compass Group Holdings, a leading Energy Project Management, and Integrated Services company operating in East Africa, and headquartered in Maputo, Mozambique, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ambassador Carlos dos Santos to the Board as Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Ambassador Carlos dos Santos is a career Diplomat with distinctive business experience and most recently served as The Ambassador of Mozambique to the United States and High Commissioner for Canada (2015-2022).

Prior to this prominent role, his extensive and renowned career included serving as the High Commissioner for the United Kingdom, Ambassador to Ireland and Governor at the Commonwealth Board of Governors (2011-2015), and Ambassador of Mozambique to Germany, Austria and the Holy See (2006-2011). He also served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations from 1996 to 2002.

Among several other senior international roles throughout his diplomatic career spanning 40 years, Ambassador Carlos do Santos held the position of Director for Europe and the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (2005-2006), and was Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Mozambique.

Ambassador Carlos dos Santos' unrivalled experience and unique knowledge in the public sector will bring comprehensive leadership to Compass Group, both in their current operations, but also as a guide to its future as the group continues along its path of exponential growth. Compass Group's intent is to continue building world-class knowledge, services and experience as a Mozambican company to investors and developers seeking to deliver energy, natural resources and infrastructure projects in East Africa and beyond.

Miles Pelham, Founder and President, of Compass Group Holdings commented:

"It is a great privilege to welcome Ambassador Carlos dos Santos to the Board as Executive Chairman. His significant experience and understanding in Mozambique establishes his appointment as an important step towards strengthening the Compass executive foundation as we continue to progress with our plans for the Group's future growth and development. The Ambassador's breadth and depth of global experience and relationships formed in support of the development of Mozambique will add substance and direction at a level which will ensure our current objectives related to long-term sustainability are reinforced."

