ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Announces Strategic Partnership for New Gaming Arena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Poznan Game Arena ("PGA") and Metapro to organize the first ever Web3 Game Arena (W3GA).

The upcoming PGA event will feature a dedicated hall for Web3 games as part of the new W3GA (Web3 Game Arena) brand. The hall will feature an exhibition area as well as a conference on the future of the web3 gaming market and a Game Jam competition for top blockchain developers. The W3GA brand and event aims to bring together gaming enthusiasts, developers and those interested in the emerging metaverse trend in the blockchain space.

The event represents a significant step forward for the recognition and expansion of the Web3 gaming market, as it is the first event of this magnitude fully dedicated to the sector. The Web3 gaming market is growing rapidly, but it has not yet had the chance to become well-known on an international level like other gaming markets.

The partnership will focus on exploring the potential for interoperability between the Gaming, esports, Metaverse, DeFi, and GameFi sectors. This is a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of these fields to come together and explore the latest developments in the web3 gaming market.

Michal Bartczak, Metapro Co-Founder & CTO, commented, "I am thrilled that the W3GA event is showcasing the potential for collaboration between esports, gaming and web3 games. Our goal is to bring these different elements together to create a thriving and expanding gaming market, and the event is a testament to the unique synergy that can be achieved in the industry."

Lukasz Wolonkiewicz, Project Director of PGA "As PGA we are delighted to continue cooperation with metapro. We believe blockchain technology gives many new opportunities for gaming industry. I am confident W3GA is going to deliver a lot of positive experiences to the players, developers and game development companies."

Konrad Wasiela, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "At ESE Entertainment, we have been implementing blockchain projects for the past two years. In 2021 we successfully produced Skillz Vault in a global roll out that included China, Brazil, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. In 2022, we started working with Metapro, which was a sponsor of the Indie Games zone during PGA in 2022 and a partner of the Game Industry Conference. The organization of W3GA is a strong development of ESE's long term business with Metapro."

About Metapro

Metapro provides a comprehensive solution for individuals interested in the NFT, metaverse, game, and e-sport open source protocols. Its creators were partners in the Indie Games zone at the PGA event in 2022, driven by the growing interest in the web3 gaming market and the new tools available for both players and developers.

Metapro Highlights:

1st web3 official partner of Indie Games at PGA 2022

16+ games listed on market

Completed BETA

About PGA

Poznan Game Arena (PGA) is a well-respected annual gaming event that has been held since 2004. It takes place in Poznan, Poland, and is considered the biggest gaming fair in Eastern Europe. It draws many thousands of gaming enthusiasts every year and features presentations and demonstrations of new technologies from leading brands like Samsung, Bethesda and Nintendo. PGA has become a leading event in the gaming industry and a standard for others to follow.

PGA 2022 in numbers:

50,000+ visitors

50+ exhibitors in the Indie Games Zone (W3GA in 2023)

2.5 million reach by PGA social media profiles

ESE Entertainment Inc.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

