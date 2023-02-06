Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company") and its subsidiary HT Naturals Inc. (Hemptown Naturals), in partnership with the Trailer Park Boys ("TPB"), are pleased to announce that our partnership has expanded with the development and launch of legally compliant hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies.

We continue to work closely together with one goal in mind- to create some of the best hemp-derived products this side of Sunnyvale! With the initial launch of the Trailer Park Boys branded 'Hemp Stix' more than a year ago, we have now added a brand-new line of hemp-derived Delta 9 Gummies.

Each gummy is vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free with no preservatives, and comes in 3 different flavors, each highlighting iconic character elements of the Trailer Park Boys.





Green Bastard

Green Bastard - 'Bubbles' had significant input into creating this "Green Bastard" Green Apple flavored Hemp-derived Delta 9 Gummy. It is available with 10 gummies in a pack, in your choice of 5 mg or 15 mg each.





Orangie

Orangie - Ricky's Orange flavored Hemp-derived Delta 9 Gummies are also available in a 10-pack, in either in a 5 mg or 15 mg each. Pay homage to Ricky's fish 'Orangie' and purchase a pack of these delicious gummies.

Rum and Cola

Rum and Cola - Julian is rarely without his Rum and Cola in hand, so developing this delicious Rum and Cola flavored Delta 9 Gummy made perfect sense. These 10-pack gummies are also available in either a 5 mg or 15 mg each.

We are working diligently to obtain a national exclusive distribution deal so these products will be available for purchase throughout the United States and online via HempTown's website, hemptownnaturals.com. We are excited to provide you updated details regarding our national distribution arrangement in the near future.

In addition, Eric Gripentrog, CEO of HempTown, mentions, "We are very excited about this new addition to our portfolio of products and look forward to significant distribution and sales of the new gummies. We expect incredibly positive results from these amazing tasting products."

Gripentrog was awarded 2022 CEO of the Year for Oregon by CEO Monthly, where he states, "A good synergy breeds creativity and innovation…"

These new additions to The HempTown Naturals brand strongly complement the existing Trailer Park Boys branded 'Hemp Stix' that contain less than 0.3% THC, zero nicotine and are made with 100% pure hemp that comes direct from HempTown's own farm in Oregon. This continued innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of HempTown and Trailer Park Boys brand to create compelling value for both companies and their respective shareholders.

Jessica Gavin, Partner and Co-founder of the Brand Licensing firm Gavin Hoss adds, "We are thrilled to see this partnership come to life, it represents a perfect alignment of the brand and the product, and we look forward to the Boys incorporating these new gummies into their upcoming events."

Brightfield Group projects that by the end of 2023, the hemp-derived CBD market will reach $23.7 billion in revenue.1 According to a report published by Hemp Benchmarks2, there has been an increase in demand for Delta-8 THC Gummies. Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that is not extracted from the hemp plant but is synthesized from extracted Hemp CBD.

"At HempTown Naturals, our innovation is centered around our customers, and we realize there's a strong demand for multi-flavored gummies (apple, orange and rum) with the category continuing to accelerate," said Tariq Rahim, CFO at HempTown. "With so much saturation, consumers deserve better options. TPB branded gummies are all natural, 3rd-party lab tested, and always make for a good time."

Our much-anticipated collaboration with pop culture and cannabis legends, Trailer Park Boys, is now available on hemptownnaturals.com with nationwide shipping, and via a link on Trailer Park Boys' official website (swearnet.com), with a wider retail distribution plan to follow.

About Trailer Park Boys:

The Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary television series with global reach. The show, which premiered in 2001, follows the lives of a group of trailer park residents in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The first twelve seasons of live action, two seasons of animated content, and a movie trilogy are available worldwide on Netflix. New content, including the fan-favorite season 13 "Jail Series," is available through TPB's own Swearnet.com.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading, cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. Starting with a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience and with an FDA-registered and cGMP certified product manufacturing facility, HempTown continues to innovate as the Company continues to press forward into the consumer-packaged goods sector with top quality, white label, and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

