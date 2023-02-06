Anzeige
06.02.2023 | 15:13
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 06-Feb-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

06 February 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 31 January 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 301,768 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP1.205 per share.

On 03 February 2023, Julian Dunkerton acquired a further 51,988 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP1.210 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
 
       Name 
a                                     Julian Dunkerton 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
          -- 
       Position/status 
a                                     Chief Executive Officer/PDMR 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                     Initial Notification 
 
          -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3         or auction monitor 
 
       Name 
a                                     Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
          -- 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
                                     Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence 
b                                     each 
 
                                     Price 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                   1.GBP1.210         Volume 
c                                     2.GBP1.207         1.51,988 
                                                  2.301,768 
 
                                     Price 
                                                  Volume 
       Aggregated information                   1.GBP62,905.48 
d                                                 1.51,988 
                                     2.GBP364,233.98 
                                                  2.301,768 
 
                                     1.31 January 2023 
       Date of the transaction 
e                                     2.03 February 2023 
 
 
       Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 221113 
EQS News ID:  1552687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
