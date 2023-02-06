DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

06 February 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 31 January 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 301,768 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP1.205 per share.

On 03 February 2023, Julian Dunkerton acquired a further 51,988 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP1.210 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a Julian Dunkerton Reason for the notification 2 -- Position/status a Chief Executive Officer/PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification -- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -- Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence b each Price Price(s) and volume(s) 1.GBP1.210 Volume c 2.GBP1.207 1.51,988 2.301,768 Price Volume Aggregated information 1.GBP62,905.48 d 1.51,988 2.GBP364,233.98 2.301,768 1.31 January 2023 Date of the transaction e 2.03 February 2023 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

