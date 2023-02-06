Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"How are your sales recovering from COVID?" asked Jolly. "They are definitely turning around," said Goldstein. "We have a loyal customer base," he added. "Our US overseas representatives kept us going during that period, but now that we are able to travel safely we are going to bring back the trade shows."

"Do you get a lot of traction from the trade shows?" asked Jolly. "Yes," shared Goldstein. "Trade shows are great because sales is all about relationships and at the shows you are face-to-face and are able to discuss a customer's specific needs," he explained. "There is even the opportunity to demo your products and answer questions, while hopefully setting up for a secure sale."

"How many trade shows do you think you will attend in 2023?" asked Jolly. "We were doing about six to ten trade shows per year previously," said Goldstein. "We already have four shows set up for the first half of 2023," he added, noting that the Company will be attending its first show on February 19th at the Indoor Air Quality Show in Austin, Texas. "On April 18th, there is a Water Quality Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada," he shared. "On March 20th, we have the International Air, Soil, Water, and Energy International Show in San Diego, California, followed by Down stream USA Oil and Gas conference in Galveston Texas."

The conversation then turned to the Company's PFAS protection technology. "It is such a huge problem; by now we all have plastic in our veins," said Goldstein. "We are offering a PFAS/PFOS detector that can indicate the presence of these chemicals in the water or air within a few minutes, where typically you would have to take your sample to a lab and wait two weeks," he explained. "So, I believe we have the opportunity for significant product sales coming to us."

"What are the products you will be showcasing at the trade shows this year?" asked Jolly. "We have universal detection systems that can detect not just radiation, which is our specialty, but also a wide range of very dangerous chemicals including explosives, biological toxins and even fentanyl," said Goldstein, before elaborating on the significance of the applications for these technologies.

Goldstein then discussed the potential of the Company's return to trade shows across 2023, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their upcoming announcements and projects.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8242632-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-2023-trade-show-schedule-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153780