Hickory, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Payment.Software is happy to announce the addition of a cash discount service to its collection. The company, which has previously aided businesses in money matters by offering payment processing devices and services, is now expanding into this new practice in hopes of assisting enterprises struggling under the inflationary market.

"Many businesses are feeling the pressure of inflation," claims the company's founder, Jason Reid.

These upcoming cash discounts are expected to be the company's most popular service. Payment.Software explains that cash discounts are meant to add fees to the client, an endeavor with many obstacles. Payment.Software plans to help businesses by informing them of the essential steps needed to conduct this procedure.

A tip that Payment.Software offers about the service is that, to add an extra charge to the fee, "It has to be itemized and can never directly hit the merchant's account." Reid explains that it has to be a separate line item on the receipt, and it has to be deducted from the payment process before it hits the merchant's bank account. The company is aware that this technique also raises many tax and payment plan questions-all of which Payment.Software desires to answer for its clients.

Payment.Software intends to offer this service for in-store merchants and online for WooCommerce websites. They also hope to enact this as a replacement system for other services for payments and beat their rates. "This way," claims Reid, "business owners can keep their prices the same, manage their margin to help hedge against inflation, and make sure they're legitimate in the way they're adding the fee."

Payment.Software helps business owners with flexibility in their payment processing systems by offering a variety of Point Of Sale devices and services. The business has often worked with high-risk merchants, like those selling health supplements. Another recent service they have added in the last few months is configuring merchants in-person and online to add credit card fees with their payment gateway legitimately. Similar to cash discounts, this practice also serves as a way for businesses to withstand an inflationary market.

After realizing how the economy was, Payment.Software looked into this practice and noticed that many businesses were not abiding by these methodical rules. Payment.Software maintains that the benefits of this practice are that business owners won't have to raise product or service prices but can instead charge an extra cash discount to protect from an inflating market.

You can learn more about Payment.Software at their website https://payment.software/about-us/ and by emailing Jason Reid at Jason@Payment.Software.

