Bloomberg Launches India Chapter of the Bloomberg Carbon Network

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Bloomberg today announced the launch of the India Chapter of the Bloomberg Carbon Network. Established in 2022, with chapters in Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, the Bloomberg Carbon Network is a forum for stakeholders to come together, discuss trends, share insights and aid the development of robust and global expertise in carbon markets.

The launch of the India chapter will build on the progress of existing Bloomberg Carbon Network chapters, which have already brought together more than 250 professionals - representing corporations, financial institutions, thinktanks and regulators - to support carbon market development in India. Throughout 2023, the Bloomberg Carbon Network will convene events in New Delhi and Mumbai, among other locations.

The Carbon Network's first Indian event, held in Mumbai, brought together experts and market participants to discuss the future development of India's carbon market. The event involved a panel discussion regarding the possible configuration of a future carbon market in India, and featured Anna Sablum, Director, Sales and Origination at Climate Impact X; Deeksha Vats, Chief Sustainability Officer of Aditya Birla Group; Manish Dakabra, CEO of EKI Energy Services; and Neelesh Agrawal, Founder of Calculus Carbon.

"India has the potential to become one of the largest carbon markets in the world. However, there are quite a few challenges in a climate where new voluntary carbon markets are proliferating and taking on their own unique characteristics," said Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Enterprise Sales - South Asia for Bloomberg.

"A successful carbon market in India will be contingent upon many factors - regulatory support, the integrity of carbon credits and most critically, transparent and credible data derived from the market itself. At Bloomberg, we are committed to being at the forefront of development in these markets and we believe the Bloomberg Carbon Network can make a significant contribution here in India," he added.

With increasingly interconnected commodities markets, this growing community provides members with access to networking sessions with industry participants, unique content and insights on the carbon markets, and exclusive invitations to webinars, livestreams and other events focused on the development of the carbon markets in Asia-Pacific.

Professionals engaged or interested in the carbon markets space may apply for an invitation to the network here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

