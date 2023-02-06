Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - With Lauren Rosas, created by singer/songwriter Lauren Rosas, launched in January 2023 and is licensing Imperium Group's platform to develop the musical careers of emerging artists and increase the exposure of their songs and albums to the public.

Lauren Rosas states that the company's goal is to help solve a long-standing problem in the industry: how an individual who has potential can have their music be heard in a saturated space.

"In the past, independent artists had to be creative in their approach to get the public exposed to their music, and hounding random strangers with mix tapes was common," Rosas says. "Today, however, a strong brand strategy requires that they move into the digital sphere with confidence and purpose. We want to use our knowledge of the ins and outs of the industry and of social media to help independent artists, indie lyricists, and singers to compete with billion-dollar media conglomerates and increase their chances of playing in the Billboard Top 100."

With Lauren Rosas states that its services will leverage its knowledge of PR and of the social relationships that drive the spread of creative ideas and motivate the public to add their own narrative to art and make it their own. Additionally, the company will be using various strategies and services to assist its clients.

"With our services, we want to show independent artists that they no longer have to feel frustrated. The beautiful thing about the times we live in is that anyone can be an artist," says With Lauren Rosas. "Contrary to what it might seem like sometimes, you don't have to be chosen or special. You can embark on a fulfilling, challenging journey that will make you an even better musician. We will be right there with you, cheering you on and celebrating your uniqueness as an artist."





With Lauren Rosas connects musical artists to people in the music world and was founded by singer/songwriter Lauren Rosas. For more information, please visit the company's website or contact:

