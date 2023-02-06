Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A0MWHV ISIN: IS0000013464  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2023 | 17:06
Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair: Traffic Data January 2023

In January 2023, Icelandair's passengers were 210 thousand, compared to 113 thousand in January last year. Capacity in January was 93% of January 2020 levels, the last normal operating January before the pandemic, and 79% of 2019 levels.

Passengers on international flights were 191 thousand, compared to 102 thousand in January 2022, an increase of 88%. Passengers to Iceland were 75 thousand and from Iceland 47 thousand. Via passengers were around 69 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 75%. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in January. The load factor on international flights improved significantly from 59.5% in January 2022 to 74.6% in January this year.

Passengers on domestic flights were 18,500, compared to around 12 thousand in January 2022. On time performance was 84%. Load factor on domestic flights was 72.4%. Weather in Iceland caused disruption in the domestic network in January, affecting on time performance and passenger numbers.

Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 3%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 31% compared to January last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.

Route NetworkJan 23Jan 22CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 209,981113,40385%
Load Factor74.6%59.6%15.0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)797.5534.149%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)594.7318.387%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSJan 23Jan 22CHG (%)
To market (passengers)74,69145,32265%
From market (passengers)47,49324,75192%
Via market (passengers)69,27731,608119%
Number of Passengers 191,461101,68188%
Load Factor74.6%59.5%15.1 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)790.1529.549%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)589.3314.987%
Stage length (KM)3,0003,082-3%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)75.0%73.0%2.0 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTSJan 23Jan 22CHG (%)
Number of Passengers18,52011,72258%
Load Factor72.4%72.9%-0.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)7.44.760%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)84%65%19.0 ppt
Cargo & LeasingJan 23Jan 22CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing1,0511,083-3%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000)13,83410,60031%
CO2 EMISSIONSJan 23Jan 22CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes 57,85041,47039%
CO2 emissions per OTK0.831.07-23%

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
