Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair: Traffic Data January 2023

In January 2023, Icelandair's passengers were 210 thousand, compared to 113 thousand in January last year. Capacity in January was 93% of January 2020 levels, the last normal operating January before the pandemic, and 79% of 2019 levels.
Passengers on international flights were 191 thousand, compared to 102 thousand in January 2022, an increase of 88%. Passengers to Iceland were 75 thousand and from Iceland 47 thousand. Via passengers were around 69 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 75%. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in January. The load factor on international flights improved significantly from 59.5% in January 2022 to 74.6% in January this year.
Passengers on domestic flights were 18,500, compared to around 12 thousand in January 2022. On time performance was 84%. Load factor on domestic flights was 72.4%. Weather in Iceland caused disruption in the domestic network in January, affecting on time performance and passenger numbers.
Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 3%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 31% compared to January last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.
|Route Network
|Jan 23
|Jan 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|209,981
|113,403
|85%
|Load Factor
|74.6%
|59.6%
|15.0 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|797.5
|534.1
|49%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|594.7
|318.3
|87%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Jan 23
|Jan 22
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|74,691
|45,322
|65%
|From market (passengers)
|47,493
|24,751
|92%
|Via market (passengers)
|69,277
|31,608
|119%
|Number of Passengers
|191,461
|101,681
|88%
|Load Factor
|74.6%
|59.5%
|15.1 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|790.1
|529.5
|49%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|589.3
|314.9
|87%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,000
|3,082
|-3%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|75.0%
|73.0%
|2.0 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Jan 23
|Jan 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|18,520
|11,722
|58%
|Load Factor
|72.4%
|72.9%
|-0.5 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|7.4
|4.7
|60%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|84%
|65%
|19.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Jan 23
|Jan 22
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,051
|1,083
|-3%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000)
|13,834
|10,600
|31%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Jan 23
|Jan 22
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|57,850
|41,470
|39%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.83
|1.07
|-23%
