Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair: Traffic Data January 2023

In January 2023, Icelandair's passengers were 210 thousand, compared to 113 thousand in January last year. Capacity in January was 93% of January 2020 levels, the last normal operating January before the pandemic, and 79% of 2019 levels.

Passengers on international flights were 191 thousand, compared to 102 thousand in January 2022, an increase of 88%. Passengers to Iceland were 75 thousand and from Iceland 47 thousand. Via passengers were around 69 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 75%. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in January. The load factor on international flights improved significantly from 59.5% in January 2022 to 74.6% in January this year.

Passengers on domestic flights were 18,500, compared to around 12 thousand in January 2022. On time performance was 84%. Load factor on domestic flights was 72.4%. Weather in Iceland caused disruption in the domestic network in January, affecting on time performance and passenger numbers.

Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 3%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 31% compared to January last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.

Route Network Jan 23 Jan 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 209,981 113,403 85% Load Factor 74.6% 59.6% 15.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 797.5 534.1 49% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000) 594.7 318.3 87% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Jan 23 Jan 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 74,691 45,322 65% From market (passengers) 47,493 24,751 92% Via market (passengers) 69,277 31,608 119% Number of Passengers 191,461 101,681 88% Load Factor 74.6% 59.5% 15.1 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 790.1 529.5 49% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000) 589.3 314.9 87% Stage length (KM) 3,000 3,082 -3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 75.0% 73.0% 2.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Jan 23 Jan 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 18,520 11,722 58% Load Factor 72.4% 72.9% -0.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 7.4 4.7 60% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 84% 65% 19.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Jan 23 Jan 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,051 1,083 -3% Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000) 13,834 10,600 31% CO2 EMISSIONS Jan 23 Jan 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 57,850 41,470 39% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.83 1.07 -23%