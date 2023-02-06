The new consumer goods company to develop and market hemp-derived products, including rolling paper, gummies, chocolates, vapes, and blunt wraps with the Snoop Dogg brand

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") congratulates Hempacco Co., Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") for its new joint venture with entertainment icon and entrepreneur Calvin Broadus, Jr. p/k/a "Snoop Dogg" to develop a consumer-packaged goods line. Hempacco is GGII's majority-owned subsidiary focused on Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and other alternatives to nicotine tobacco.

HPDG, LLC, the newly formed California limited liability company, is owned by Hempacco and Snoop Dogg and will develop, manufacture, and market a line of various consumer packaged goods, including smokable hemp products, hemp paper, blunts, vapes, and edibles.

"I was elated when Snoop Dogg told us he wanted to go into the fast-moving consumer goods vertical, producing portfolios of different products. My whole team was thrilled," said Jorge Olson, CMO of GGII. "We can see the potential of a portfolio of brands in smokables, nutritional supplements, skincare, and other categories. When Snoop goes with us to a trade show, we can ensure distributor and wholesaler participation. It's a consumer-packaged goods brand's dream come true."





GGII HPCO Snoop Dogg JV



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/153809_GGII%20HPCO%20Snoop%20Dogg%20JV.jpg

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. a vending and advertising company, Hempacco Paper Company, Inc., producing The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and hemp paper smoking products like blunts, tubes, and cones, Cali Vibes, Inc. manufacturing cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, and StickIt USA, Inc., manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII. It continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

Add Your Name to the GGII Investor Email List

To be added to GGII's investor email list and be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490

For investor inquiries, contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: IR@ggiigroup.com

619-779-0715

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153809