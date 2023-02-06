EQS-News: Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) to facilitate business flows into Africa through establishment of United States (US) presence



Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) to facilitate business flows into Africa through establishment of United States (US) presence Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) (www.RMB.co.za) is now operating from a New York based representative office, to facilitate greater US business flows into the African continent. RMB's parent, FirstRand Bank, has received all necessary approvals from the United States Federal Reserve Board and New York State Department of Financial Services. RMB CEO Emrie Brown said that foreign investors are increasingly turning to Africa, with its vast natural resources, extensive markets, young population, and excellent technological prospects. The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement will also ease access into Africa, stimulate intra-regional trade and boost growth. Said Brown: "The new office will link investors in the United States with Africa's extensive business opportunities. As an established, on-the-ground corporate and investment bank with offices across the African continent, we understand the challenges and regulatory environments for business success in Africa. We are particularity well-placed to drive investment into the continent thanks to the advisory expertise we have developed since RMB's establishment in 1984." Brown added that the bank will work with US-headquartered multinational corporations with African subsidiaries, non-governmental corporations, as well as US corporates with no African presence that intend to engage in business or establish themselves in Africa. Albert Maartens, who heads up the US operations, said that the new office will enable RMB to spend more time with key corporate and institutional decision-makers and facilitate assistance to and communication with US corporates looking to expand into Africa. Said Maartens: "RMB will be able to act as trusted adviser for our existing and future US clients so that they can take advantage of our innovative product offerings within the environment in which they wish to operate. As a division of FirstRand Bank, we can offer investors longer tenors due to our large capital base, access to deep expertise on the continent, an impeccable compliance record and due diligence skills and processes that are firmly in place." RMB's product and services offering will include the full spectrum of corporate and investment banking products such as M& advisory, lending, equity and debt capital markets, custody, foreign exchange (FX), derivative hedging instruments and cash management. These will be offered across multiple sectors and industries in sub-Saharan Africa, such as mining and minerals, logistics, consumer goods, fintech, healthcare, energy and infrastructure. "RMB has exceptional talent, focused on providing clients with distinctive service and deep African expertise. We are passionate about entrenching ourselves in the new jurisdictions in which we choose to operate - and about having a positive impact on the business of our clients we serve," concluded Brown. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank. Issued by: Rand Merchant Bank Johannesburg, South Africa (GMT+2) Contact: Mark Chiaviello Managing Director, RMB Representative Office Mark.Chiaviello@rmbcibusa.com https://www.RMBcibusa.com About RMB:

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is a leading African corporate and investment bank (CIB) and part of the largest financial services group (by market capitalisation) in Africa - FirstRand Bank Limited (which is wholly owned by FirstRand Limited). We offer our clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions. With a presence in 10 African countries, we have a significant footprint on the continent. We also have access to a network of retail banks, representative offices and branches across Africa, the UK, India and the US. At RMB we are passionate about solving problems for our clients by asking the hard questions. We challenge accepted thinking. We analyse and seek solutions beyond the obvious. We are innovative in our thinking and turn challenges into opportunities, while delivering on Traditional values. Innovative ideas. Our ability to think differently, our collaborative spirit, our client-centric solutions and our belief that great minds don't always have to think alike, is what sets us apart. For more information please visit: www.RMB.co.za

