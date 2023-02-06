RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement of Series 3 Secured Green Bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"),a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the successful initial closing (the "Initial Closing") of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of Series 3 senior secured green bonds of the Company (the "Green Bonds"), as previously announced on January 27, 2023.

Pursuant to the Initial Closing, the Company issued 6,599 Canadian dollar denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of C$1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,599,000 and 255 United States dollar denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of USD$1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of US$255,000.

Along with the successful initial closing of its public offering of Series 3 senior secured green bonds, as previously announced on January 30, 2023, the Company has issued an aggregate of 11,714 Canadian dollar denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of C$1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of C$11,714,000 and 272 United States dollar denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of USD$1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of US$272,000.

The Green Bonds will have a maturity date of January 30, 2028 and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments. The Green Bonds were issued under a supplemental trust indenture dated January 30, 2023 (the "Supplemental Indenture") to the Company's existing green bond trust indenture (the "Indenture") dated August 10, 2020 with Western Pacific Trust Company, as trustee. A copy of the Indenture and the Supplemental Indenture are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Net proceeds from the Green Bonds will be utilized to acquire revenue-based royalties and/or provide loans to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy companies. The Company has adopted a Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2018), which framework is available on the Company's website, here.

In connection the Initial Closing of the Private Placement, the Company has paid a corporate advisory fee to certain parties consisting of C$461,930 and US$17,850 in cash, and the issuance of 319,853 warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of the Initial Closing.

The Company expects the final closing of the Private Placement to occur on or before February 27, 2023.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offers to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons or any persons in the United States.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, the closing of the Private Placement, use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the terms and conditions of the Green Bonds and the warrants, the anticipated date of the final closing of the Private Placement, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

