Global Citizen: 12 Ways to Help After the Deadly Syria-Turkey Earthquake

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. | AP Photo/Omar Sanadik

By Tess Lowery

At least 2,300 people have died and thousands more have been left injured after two powerful earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday Feb. 6.

Two quakes with 7.8 and 7.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale have hit both sides of the border within a 12-hour period, sending thousands of buildings, hospitals, and schools crumbling as strong aftershocks continued to pummel the area.

Rescue workers and local residents across the region are now desperately searching through the urban remains in an attempt to find survivors buried beneath the rubble.

"There was screaming everywhere," one 30-year-old man told Reuters . "I started pulling rocks away with my hands. We pulled out the injured with friends, but the screaming didn't stop."

Health director Ziad Hage Taha said wounded people are " arriving in waves " following the disaster. Strained health facilities and hospitals were quickly filled with the wounded while others had to be evacuated, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organization.

The true scale of the damage will become clear as the dust settles but one thing is certain, the two countries need all the help they can get to recover from this catastrophic disaster.

We've compiled a list of international and local NGOs who are supporting those on the ground with emergency aid and noted a few non-monetary ways you can take action to help too.

Donate Money to Global Relief Agencies

1. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

MSF is an international, independent organization that provides medical assistance to people affected by disasters such as the Syria-Turkey earthquake.

On the ground, they are treating patients in their supported hospitals, and their teams have donated emergency medical kits to other facilities in the region. Find out more and donate now .

2. Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

SAMS is a global medical relief organization that works on the front lines of crisis relief to save lives. They are providing urgent medical care to the injured at Bab Al Hawa hospital among others. Donate now .

3. Union of Medical Relief and Care Organizations (UOSSM)

The UOSSM, which provides emergency medical relief and health care services to Syrian people, made an urgent appeal for assistance on Monday morning.

"The news we are seeing is terrifying and heartbreaking," said Dr. Khaula Sawah, the president of UOSSM in the US, in a statement . "We know building infrastructures in Syria have already been compromised from years of bombing campaigns. We need urgent aid immediately so we can help save the lives of those injured in this massive earthquake. Our staff is working tirelessly but are overwhelmed with the numbers of casualties. We need urgent support immediately. Countless lives are at stake."

Donate now .

4. Save the Children

In North West Syria, Save the Children is working closely with partner organizations to assess the scale of the damage to provide support that children desperately need as the situation becomes clearer.

In Turkey, they are working to assess needs and have established a response team which will be supporting the national emergency response across the region, in close coordination with the government, and key stakeholders. Save the Children's teams on the ground are planning to support affected communities with winterization and emergency kits, including blankets, and winter clothing. They are asking supporters to donate to their Children's Emergency fund .

5. CARE International

Social justice organization CARE International is assessing the most urgent needs to help in the emergency response. Donate now .

6. Project HOPE

Project HOPE - the global health and humanitarian aid organization - has deployed emergency response teams in response to the earthquakes.

"The earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria this morning have already claimed thousands of lives and we anticipate a very arduous and long road to recovery ahead, including search and rescue efforts, health system reconstruction, and mass displacement," said Rabih Torbay, Project HOPE's President and CEO. "As temperatures hover near freezing and airport closures and snowstorms delay access, Project HOPE has deployed an emergency response effort and is working with local and international partners to respond to the immediate needs."

Send hope to survivors by donating now .

7. UNICEF

In Aleppo, UNICEF is assessing with their partners and facilitators the situation across the governorate, including hard to reach and not government-controlled areas.

The initial focus is on water (assessing the impact on main water stations and interruption or damages in services, and getting water to those who have been displaced), child protection (assessing separated and unaccompanied children), nutrition, and education (assessing the damages in schools and whether schools are being used as shelter). Donate now .

Donate to Turkish and Syrian Humanitarian Organizations

8. IHH

The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is a Turkish NGO that provides humanitarian relief in areas of war, earthquake, hunger, and conflict. They are preparing emergency food bundles for those affected. Donate now .

9. The White Helmets

The White Helmets is a grassroots team of volunteers across Syria who are supporting the urgent response. Give what you can to support their life-saving work.

10. NuDay

NuDay is a nonprofit working to secure dignified and empowered aid for women and children affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. Their team is on the ground, responding with emergency aid. Donate now via GlobalGiving to help them reach vulnerable women and children with life-saving support.

11. Give Blood

Alarmingly, blood reserves in Turkey had already fallen below the minimum level of 50,000 to only 35,000 units in January 2023. If you're based in Turkey, consider giving blood via the Turkish Red Crescent. Find a donation center near you .

12. Raise Awareness

If you can't donate at this time but want to help, consider sharing this article with friends, family, or on your social media accounts - it could well end up in front of someone who is in a position to support the relief effort financially.

