Owing to rise in the demand of lubricants in both industrial and automotive sectors, the Vietnam lubricant market is expected to generated ~ 41 Trillion VND in 2026: Ken Research

Vietnam's population is anticipated to grow to 98.5 Mn with 49.9% male population and 50.7% female population. About 62.9% population is urban and the rest lives in rural area.

population is anticipated to grow to 98.5 Mn with 49.9% male population and 50.7% female population. About 62.9% population is urban and the rest lives in rural area. Manufacturing sector contribute majority of 25% to the country's GDP, with wholesale and retail at second spot (9.3%) and construction at third (5.9%).

Electrical machinery & equipment, clothing & accessories are the major items exported and Electrical Machinery & Equipment, machinery including computers, and plastics are the items imported to Vietnam which stand at 400 Bn. VND and 300 Bn. VND respectively.

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Market size of Vietnam lubricants: More market players are expected to enter into lubricant industry independently or with collaboration to cater rising demand from end users. Also, the direct sales of lubricants in Vietnam are expected to grow at a faster rate as companies started focusing on increasing margins and overall profits by reducing middleman. The demand of lubricants in construction industry accounts nearly several million liters in 2021 which is further expected to increase in coming years. The construction industry projected to grow by over ~% CAGR in coming years.





Segmentation in lubricant market: The lubricant market in Vietnam in basically divided into automotive & industrial lubricants. The market for synthetic grade lubricants is projected to increase faster at ~% CAGR as compared to other grades by 2026 owing to increasing lubricant quality standard awareness among consumers and high-performance machinery are driving the growth of synthetic oils. Increasing demand for raw material such as Process Oil, used in various industries which are expanding viz., polymer industry, agriculture etc., is further pushing the demand forward.

Future Trends in Vietnam lubricant Market: The automotive segment anticipated to maintain its dominance in the Vietnam Lubricants market during forecast period 2026 owing to increasing automobiles sales whereas the growth in Industrial lubricants market is expected to increase at a faster pace during 2021-2026. With fluctuations in prices of crude oil, the prices for Automotive as well as Industrial lubricants will increase in the forthcoming years. Increasing sales of vehicles in the country further expected to increase lubricants demand by 2026.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Lubricant Market Outlook to 2026F-Driven by Growth in Crude Oil Import and Rising Sales of Motorcycles in the Country" by Ken Research observed that lubricant market is at rise in Vietnam at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The increase in the demand of bio lubricant and increasing awareness of lubricant quality standard will further drive the market in the coming years. The Vietnam Lubricant Market is expected to grow at ~% CAGR over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Vietnam Lubricant Market

By Type of Automotive Lubricant

Heavy duty diesel engine oil

Motorcycle oil

Passenger vehicle motor oil

Grease

By Type of Industrial Lubricant

Process oil

Hydraulic oil

Gear oil

Grease

By Type of end use of automotive lubricant

Commercial vehicles

Motor cycle

Passenger cars

Marine

Aviation

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Type of distribution channel in automotive lubricant

Dealers and distributers network

OEM workshops and service station

Online retail

By Type of end use of industrial lubricant

General manufacturing

Metal & mining

Construction

Power generation

By Type of distribution channel in industrial lubricant

Dealers and distributors

Direct sales

Key Target Audience

Lubricant companies aiming to establish into Vietnam

Vietnam lubricant industries

lubricant industries Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Automotive Industry

Industrial industry

Motorcycle company

Lubricant dealer and users

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021- 2026F

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Companies Covered:-

Castrol BP Petco Co Ltd

Shell Vietnam

Petrolimex

Total Vietnam Company Ltd

Mekong Petrochemicals JSC

Caltex Lubricants Vietnam Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Vietnam Co Ltd

AP Saigon Petro JSC

ENSOS Vietnam Co Ltd

Katsum Trading & Service JSC

PTT Lubricants

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Country Overview of Vietnam

Vietnam Trade Analysis

Lubricants Supply and Demand Statistics, 2020

Harvey Ball Analysis of Preferred Lubricants Companies in ASEAN Countries

Vietnam Automotive Industry, 2021

Region wise Cars and motorcycles Registration in Vietnam , 2021

, 2021 Cross comparison of Southeast Asian Countries on the basis of Number of Motor Vehicles and Sold by Country in 2021

Ecosystem of major Entities in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Business Cycle and Genesis of Vietnam Lubricants Market

Timeline of major Players in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Value Chain Analysis for Vietnam Lubricants Market

Vietnam Automotive & Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation, 2021

SWOT Analysis for Vietnam Lubricants Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Vietnam Lubricants Market

Growth Enablers in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Bottlenecks and Challenges in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Trends and Developments in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Vietnam Lubricants Market Regulations

Tax Rates for Lubricants in Vietnam , 2018-2020

, 2018-2020 End User Analysis of Vietnam Lubricants Market

Pricing Analysis of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, 2021

Strengths and Weaknesses of the major Industrial & Automotive Lubricant market Players

Cross Comparison of Major Players in Vietnam Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Covid-19 Impact on Vietnam Lubricant Market

Future Outlook and market Size for Vietnam Lubricant Market, 2021-2026F

Future Segmentation for Vietnam Industrial Lubricant Market, 2026F

Future Segmentation for Vietnam Automotive Lubricant Market, 2026F

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Vietnam Lubricant Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Nigeria Lubricants Market Outlook 2027F- Driven by demand for expanding wind energy sector & rising demand for high performance lubricants

The future outlook of the lubricants industry is positive because as the crude oil prices increase, Nigeria's economy is expected to grow at a faster rate and hence the purchasing power of people is also expected to increase in the coming years. This would also push Nigeria's demand for synthetic lubricants, particularly for modern cars. The market is expected to gravitate towards higher-quality, specialized and synthetic lubricants with an increase in end user awareness on the importance of lubricant drains. This can primarily be attributed to pending government legislation regarding emissions, improved engine technology and equipment manufacturers' requirements for fuel efficiency. The grease market, which was earlier dominated by sodium-based products, is gradually evolving to lithium based grease in Nigeria.

Mexico Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants

The Mexico Lubricant Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute MXN ~ Bn by 2027F with rising export of Oil & Gas and rising infrastructural projects. The growth rate is anticipated to increase over the period with surge in more substitutes in market along with government incentives and policies. The industry is anticipated to increase as a result of rising demand from the automotive sector as well as the expansion of end-user industries like metallurgy, construction, manufacturing, and plastics. The need for lubricants is also anticipated to increase in the future due to the adoption of higher-quality synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants. The lubricant industry is anticipated to boost spending on R&D, marketing, and strategic alliances and partnerships with other participants, OEMs, and auto insurance in order to enhance market penetration.

Oman Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027F- By Type of automotive lubricant (Heavy duty diesel engine oil/ Motorcycle oil/ Passenger vehicle motor oil/ Grease); By Type of Industrial Lubricant (Process oil/ Hydraulic oil/ Gear oil/ Grease);By End users and Distribution Channels

Increasing production and sales of light commercial vehicles as well as heavy duty vehicles, primarily for trade transport is expected to propel demand for automotive lubricants across Oman in the coming years. Additionally, growth in automotive repair services market across the country coupled with rising adoption of synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants is further anticipated to fuel growth in Oman automotive lubricants market during the forecast period.

Kuwait Lubricant Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants

According to Ken Research estimates, the Kuwait Lubricant Market - which grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the favorable government initiatives, rising export of Oil & Gas and rising infrastructural projects. Growth of construction sector, increasing demand of automobile, rising private & public investment and with the increasing Governmental support for infrastructural projects have created a strong demand for the Lubricant in Kuwait. For end user applications, construction and commercial vehicles are the dominant segments in the Kuwait lubricant market.

Australia Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027F- By Type of automotive lubricant (Heavy duty diesel engine oil/ Motorcycle oil/ Passenger vehicle motor oil/ Grease); By Type of Industrial Lubricant (Process oil/ Hydraulic oil/ Gear oil/ Grease);By Type of end user, By Type of distribution channel

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Lubricants market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR at ~% owing to the country's high oil imports. Strong delivery network accompanied by authorized distributors to reach out to customers through both online and offline modes led to an increase in the overall sales of lubricants in the Australia. Up-scaling Manufacturing Industry, Escalating Construction, Automotive and Marine Industries are major growth drivers for Australia Lubricants Market. Bio-lubricants and lubricants with reduced fuel consumption are the major trends among end users in Australia Lubricants Market. Market is expected to witness an increase in the consumption of lubricants due to rapid growth in industrialization and infrastructural developments, rising private and government investments; cost effective manufacturing operations. Lubricants Industry concentration is at a moderate level, with the four largest companies estimated to account for approximately 40% of industry revenue in 2022-23.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/owing-to-rise-in-the-demand-of-lubricants-in-both-industrial-and-automotive-sectors-the-vietnam-lubricant-market-is-expected-to-generated--41-trillion-vnd-in-2026-ken-research-301740251.html