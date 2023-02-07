Andersen Global advances its Swiss coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with Exactio, adding further global mobility capabilities to the organization's existing presence in the region.

Operating out of Basel and led by Managing Partners Per Melberg, Selim Bucher, Karin Verheijen and Alberto Perez, Exactio provides global mobility and professional services to both corporate and private clients. The firm's team has over 75 years of combined experience working within the Swiss business landscape and specializes in international tax, payroll, social security compliance and employer reporting requirements.

"Our firm maintains strong relationships with our clients by delivering impactful and innovative solutions that meet their business needs," Karin said. "Collaborating closely with the existing member firm and collaborating firm in Switzerland allows us to further expand our capabilities and provides the opportunity for growth as we are dedicated to providing the best-in-class service to our clients locally and globally."

"Per, Karin and their team's knowledge of the global mobility sector supports our commitment to provide our clients with holistic solutions globally and forecasts a synergistic working relationship with our organization's member firms and collaborating firms," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "This is a continued focus of our business to add more individual cross-border services and expand our capabilities in assisting companies in this area. We will be formalizing a structure for this service line in the near future."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

