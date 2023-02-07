

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for December. Production is expected to fall 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in November.



Also, UK Halifax house prices data is due. Economists expect house prices to fall 0.8 percent month-on-month in January after easing 1.5 percent in December.



In the meantime, industrial output from Norway and foreign trade from Finland are due.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 12.2 billion in December from EUR 13.77 billion in November.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production figures for December. Output is expected to fall 0.6 percent annually after easing 1.1 percent in November.



Also, foreign trade from Austria and retail sales from the Czech Republic are due.



