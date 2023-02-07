CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2022 / Year-End Report 2022

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Net sales increased by 61% to MSEK 67.8 (42.1)

- Currency adjusted increase of 33%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 20.8 (8.0)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 31% (19)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 17.8 (4.3)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.42 (0.34)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 17.9 (20.4)

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

Net sales increased by 59% to MSEK 240.6 (151.2)

- Currency adjusted increase of 36%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 91.8 (26.8)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 38% (18)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 66.3 (14.2)

Earnings per share were SEK 5.29 (1.13)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 61.2 (30.3)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.05 per share (0.79)

FORECAST - FIRST QUARTER 2023

The net sales forecast for the first quarter of 2023 is MSEK 68 - 73 (49.2).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT / YEAR-END REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001396

To participate in the webcast, register via the link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q4-2022. Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-07 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q4 2022

